For the first time in five years, Rotorua Boys' High School return to the top tier of secondary school football.

The school's first XI will play in the Lotto Premier Tournament in Napier in the first week of September on the back of a gutsy qualification effort.

Rotorua's last appearance at the tournament was in 2014, where they finished 30th and preceding that was a ninth-place finish at the 2011 tournament.

Rotorua BHS director of football Mark Trembath says the team's return to the top echelon is a result of the culture they have created.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"We have a strong rugby

Related articles: