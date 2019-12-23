

For the three weeks leading up to Christmas Day, the Hawke's Bay Police Family Harm team went into packing mode.

It was a major task, but one which the crew were devoted to.

The donated 50 hampers of food, 200 wrapped presents and 300 kids' Santa sacks were put together for delivery to needy families across the region.

It was all about reducing the stress on struggling families as they tried to buy presents and food, as well as host meals and visit whānau.

Advertisement

Senior Sergeant Caroline Martin said over Christmas and New Year the number of family harm calls for service increased dramatically across Hawke's Bay.

Police wellness adviser Justine Pack-England wading through the great spread of donated goodies.

"It's not uncommon for police to experience 40 reported family harm calls for service in a 24-hour period," she said.

"This is only a small portion of family harm experienced in our community. This time of year can be a stressful and an expensive time for many."

Martin said they were focused on supporting whānau and tamariki.

"We thought this year, together with our partners, we would create some Christmas cheer and special deliveries," she said.

"I would personally like to thank Te Hahi, Farmers Hastings staff, Women's Refuge, Nourished for Nil, Charity Foundation - A Children's Christmas, and some of our local police staff."

She said there had been many tears of joy when the delivery teams surprised whānau with the gifts and hampers.

"One family we delivered to had no food in the cupboard or presents under the Christmas tree, so we made their day. All those we visited were extremely grateful."

Advertisement

The success of the operation was down to two dedicated police staff members who had a clear vision to spread holiday joy and help others: Acting Sergeant Richard Jarman and Constable Susan Williams.

"I am very grateful to have them on our team," Martin said.

"Our staff from a variety of different work groups offered to help prepare for the day or assist with deliveries, and staff have said they have never seen anything like it before. It was a truly rewarding experience for all involved."

Presbyterian Support Services clinical team leader Carleen Te Nahu said it was a real eye-opener for a lot of the recipients.

"It's all about police and the community working together hand-in-hand to support our whānau," she said.

Martin had some advice for people across the community at this time of the year.

"We can only help those whānau we know about so, over the Christmas and New Year period, if you see or know of someone experiencing family harm, please call police. And if it's happening now, dial 111," she said.