The commercial fishing industry will close 237sq km of ocean off Hawke's Bay this summer.

The voluntary measure agreed between Napier Fishermen's Association and Legasea Hawke's Bay is supported by Fisheries Inshore New Zealand (FINZ).

FINZ chief executive Jeremy Helson said they were committed to working with recreational fishers in the shared fishery.

"This local initiative is an excellent example of the compromise and collaboration possible between competing sectors."

The closed area, known as Springs Box, is east of Napier Port and north of Cape Kidnappers.

It has been closed to commercial fishing each year since the summer of 2015/16 in order to improve the recreational fishing experience, and is an initiative that continues to be supported.

The closure will apply to all commercial fishing, with the exemption of fishers trolling for tuna, for the period from December 1, 2019 to February 28, 2020.