Police have confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances relating to two house fires less than a week apart in a Napier suburb.

The fires were in Cottrell Cres, Onekawa, on the night of July 7, and nearby Riverbend Rd early in the morning of July 13.

Fire and Emergency NZ specialist fire investigator Bob Palmer said the source of the Cottrell Cres fire had been traced to a heater, highlighting one of the risks in homes during winter.

There has also been a "noticeable increase" of fires in the region involving cooking in the kitchen, he said.

He said people needed to be particularly careful to ensure clear space around heating sources and to not leave cooking unattended.