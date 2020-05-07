A local photographer is offering a family a free photoshoot to replace treasured pictures lost in a fire yesterday.

Full-time photographer Jess Rose, of Blissful Photography, sent out the offer online to a Pāpāmoa couple whose home was destroyed in a "scary" fire yesterday morning.

Rose's offer included a photoshoot at a time and place of the family's choice.

She would put the images together in a personalised album, which was not something she did for clients, covering the costs herself.

Advertisement

"Online photos are one thing but a nice family photo album you can actually hold and go through together with the family is something completely different," she said.

"It's so important to capture families together and have those photos there to remind us that we will always have family, no matter what."

Rose said the daughter of the couple responded to her offer with gratitude, confirming the house was "very much a family home", and family photos had been destroyed.

Others from the community had commented on Rose's post, asking if there was anything else the family needed.

"The Pāpāmoa community is definitely coming together again to support this family," she said.

The skeleton of a Papamoa home remains standing after a fire tore through it yesterday. Photo / George Novak

"It's so nice to see after a few rough weeks in lockdown."

The daughter had told Rose the family would appreciate the photoshoot once the trauma had settled.

Rose wished the family a smooth transition into their new home and looked forward to their photoshoot in the near future.

Advertisement

The home has already been demolished. Photo / George Novak

Reports of the fire came in at 8.52am and it was well-involved when the first of four crews arrived.

Pāpāmoa Beach Rd was blocked off by emergency services yesterday during the two-storey house fire, near McCallum Place.

No one was trapped inside or injured in the incident but the house was destroyed and a local family left heartbroken.

A Bay of Plenty Times photographer said a digger could be seen at the home today, clearing the rubble.

The local community has also rallied around the affected family, creating a Givealittle page within hours of the blaze. Donations were just shy of $3700 this afternoon.

Jess Rose, of Blissful Photography. Photo / George Novak

who said on the page Sandra Harrison got a call while at work and arrived home to find it destroyed.

Harrison and partner Brett lost everything, the page said.

"This is absolutely heartbreaking for the whole family as this was a family home where so many memories were made."

The couple did have insurance but the Givealittle page was aimed at helping put their lives back together and buy what was lost, Noghera said.

In comments left by those who donated, one family said: "We hope this helps you pick up the pieces. With love from fellow Pāpāmoa residents."