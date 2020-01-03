

Firefighters were early tonight still at the scene of several fires at the Waipukurau refuse transfer station and recycling drop-off centre in Central Hawke's Bay.

The alarm was raised at 2.25pm and while fires were still flaring at the dump on the eastern fringes of the town several hours later, Fire and Emergency NZ reported the situation was under control and the mainly volunteer firefighter were dampening down the area.

The fires had earlier sparked some worries among residents in light of the bush fire disasters in Australia.

They were however being reassured their own properties were not in danger, with westerly winds fanning the flames away from the town.

The fire was already burning when Mt Herbert Rd residents Allan and Deeann Johnson arrived home mid-afternoon, but the first firefighters did not arrive until soon afterwards.

Deeann Johnson said she spoke with a firefighter who reassured her the fires were not threatening any homes.

"I got a bit anxious at one stage," she said, "but my husband settled me down. We're all good, just watching from the deck."

As she said she believed it was under control, a fire flared again and she said: "No, it's still going."

Stacey Johnson, another resident of the area, photographed the flames from her home across the road from the station.

Fire and Emergency NZ communications centre shift manager Mike Wanoa said from Wellington about 5.30pm that nine fire service and rural fire units were at the scene, from as far as 70km away in Napier.

He said "spot" fires had been reported starting around the dump, and volunteer crews, appliances and tankers from the Waipukurau, Waipawa, Otane and Tikokino brigades and Waipukurau-based Tamatea Rural Fire were also trying to stop the spread of the fire.

Police had also been called to control traffic in the area around the dump off Mt Herbert Rd just east of the town.

The station was closed till further notice, according to the Central Hawke's Bay District Council, and police had closed Mt Herbert Rd and were asking motorists to avoid the area adjacent to the Tukituki Trail, a popular cycle and walkway.

Firefighters are working to gain control of the fire. Photo / Supplied

