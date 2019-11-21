

Firefighters have been combating two larger bush fires in Ruakākā and Kaikohe this week and remind Northlanders to be extra vigilant as the region is preparing for a dry summer.

Ruakākā fire services were called to a vegetation fire taking over a 200sq m area around Tamure Pl at 1pm yesterday.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames within an hour of the callout; however chief fire officer Darrell Trigg said they didn't know what started the blaze.

"We had the fire under control after three-quarters of an hour," Trigg said.

"It was mainly bush and grass burning but there are a few houses in the area and they could have easily been affected."

Wind and the lack of rain have dried up the vegetation and Trigg said people should avoid lighting any fires and be wary of their surroundings.

Ruakaka firefighters combat a scrub fire at Tamure Pl. Photo / Michael Cunningham

"People need to be extra vigilant at this time of the year.

"Even if everything still looks green on top, the grass underneath is really dry.

"If you absolutely must burn something, we recommend using an incinerator, but certainly no open fires in the backyards."

Kaikohe firefighters are sharing a similar safety message after a rubbish fire south of Kaikohe spread into dense gorse and had to be put out by a helicopter using a monsoon bucket.

The blaze started at 3.40pm on Wednesday on Otaenga Rd, Awarua, and covered about half a hectare.

Kaikohe fire chief Bill Hutchinson said people were ''totally underestimating'' how dry vegetation was around the Far North already.

Gorse might look green but it was ''extremely volatile''.

Hutchinson urged anyone considering lighting a rubbish fire to ensure it was contained with a clear area around it and to have plenty of water on hand.

The volunteers were halfway back to Kaikohe about 6pm when they were forced to return to Awarua, this time to Tokawhero Rd, after a resident reported multiple fires threatening his home.

Due to access problems a helicopter was dispatched again but it turned out to be a well-controlled farm burn-off with lots of smoke but little flame.

In that case the issue appeared to be a lack of communication between neighbours.

The scrub fire broke out around 1pm on Thursday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Firefighters are expecting more callouts in the coming weeks as the region heads into another dry spell, the exception an odd morning shower on Monday.

There are no active fire bans in place yet, but water restrictions have increased in Kaikohe.

Far North District Council tightened water restrictions for households and businesses connected to its Kaikohe water supply yesterday, banning garden hoses, sprinklers or any irrigation devices.

Water blasting and filling swimming pools from the mains supply was also prohibited.

Council's general manager for infrastructure and asset management, Andy Finch, said the groundwater supply did not recharge over winter to levels normally expected for this time of year.

"Water levels at Monument Hill are already close to our consented limit.

"This week, readings have shown groundwater levels dropping with summer just around the corner and no significant rain forecast over the long term."

Council is undertaking a leak detection programme for major water users in Kaikohe and has directed bulk water carriers supplying homes and businesses not connected to the town supply to take water from an alternative source.