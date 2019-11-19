One lot of Northland firefighters have swung into action while another is expected to follow suit today as the battle continues against massive bush fires in New South Wales.

The deadly bush fires have claimed large swathes of farmland and bush in NSW and Queensland, with six people killed and more than 200 homes lost.

Five Whangarei-based firefighters that left as part of the Fire and Emergency New Zealand contingent on Sunday evening have completed their induction and are based in Port Macquarie, north of Sydney.

Greg Meeuwisson is the task force leader, Mike Ihaka the crew leader, while Mohi

