On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Callagher said hopefully all fires would be brought under control before the busy Christmas and New Year period as businesses in little seaside towns relied on visitors to survive.
The couple swung their emergency plan into action last week and made sure all 190 people in the park - including many permanent residents in homes for over-55s - were awake, aware of the situation and ready to go.
There's also water restrictions in Harrington but Callagher said their residents were educated on the need to use and preserve water.
Meanwhile, Northlanders and particularly those along the west coast have this week seen dust 2000km across the Tasman but that has not worried health officials.
The Northland District Health Board said it was guided by the Northland Regional Council whose air/dust monitoring equipment has not shown any results that would indicate any negative impact on air quality in the region.
The sprawling plume of smoke has been visible in the form of reddish sunsets, depending on the extent of cloud cover.
Niwa said this would happen until the fires were put out.
Since the prevailing wind direction was westerly, Niwa said smoke was blown eastbound toward New Zealand and some of it was even making it into New Caledonia and Vanuatu.