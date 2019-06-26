

A spate of deliberately lit fires in Napier's CBD are becoming problematic, Hawke's Bay's top firefighter says.

Hawke's Bay area commander for the NZ Fire Service Ken Cooper said seven rubbish bin fires on early Tuesday morning had the potential to cause serious damage.

Cooper said they were not lit by bored teens or a "drunk person causing mischief on their walk home".

"These were deliberate actions, they moved materials and items that would combust, they were near structures that could have the potential to catch fire, so these actions were deliberate and unlawful."

Cooper said fire investigators did not believe the spate was connected to a suspicious fire that damaged an outdoor area of Pacifica Restaurant last week.

"These fires are a good reminder for businesses to ensure their housekeeping is in order, making sure their rubbish isn't building up and also making sure it's not stacking up against buildings or anything like that."

Cooper said they would be investigating the CCTV footage to help find those responsible.