Despite hot temperatures in Hawke's Bay for the past week, the region did not officially hit heatwave levels.

MetService metrologist Angus Hines said official classification of a heatwave is five consecutive days 5C above the monthly average. In Hawke's Bay this would be five consecutive days of 29C or above.

The region's record for the week was on Monday when Napier hit 35C. Friday's record also went to Napier, with 33C.

Hines said it was set to cool down from Saturday as a southerly moved up the country.

Advertisement

Over the weekend the high would be 23C in Napier and 22C in Hastings. Overnight temperatures would be in the mid-teens.

There may also be scattered showers and some cloud on Saturday, but this will clear on Sunday.

Hines said temperatures will climb again next week, with a high of 26C expected in Napier on Monday and 30C on Tuesday.

No new water restrictions were put in place during the hot weather.

Napier and Central Hawke's Bay have maintained their level two water restrictions, meaning residents may only water their garden with a handheld hose on alternate days.

Even numbered houses should water their gardens on even month days and odd numbered houses should water on odd days.

Neither Hastings nor Wairoa District Councils have put water restrictions on residents yet.

A spokesperson for Hastings District Council said water restrictions may be put in place next week.

"The council has been, and will continue to be, monitoring the situation closely.

"Potentially the council will impose water restrictions next week."

There were also no new fire restrictions, with most areas of Hawke's Bay still classified as "open" meaning no permit is needed to light an open air fire.

However, Fire and Emergency NZ recommended exercising caution, and checking its website beforehand, because fire restrictions can change in an instant.