Intensive grazing in cells is a management tool that can deliver huge benefits to a farm business, according to Sandy Campbell of AgSupport, which is a division of AgDesign.

Based in the Bay of Islands but usually roaming all over New Zealand and Australia, Campbell is spreading the word about the intensive grazing system called Technograzing, which can deliver a 50 per cent improvement in production.

Such an impressive figure has been gaining the attention of farmers, and the new AgSupport service launched recently will help them to have the confidence to try it for themselves.

Campbell, who hails from the UK, said traditional farming methods can be improved by using modern technology, including GPS to position fencing standards into evenly spaced cells set out in a grid, according to the topography of the farm.

"These always stay in the same place. It's the tape for the electric fencing and mobile micro-troughs that are moved around according to the needs of the animals,'' he said.

The system allows for greater efficiency and many farmers find they can more easily manage their pasture to prevent pugging damage, as well as fence off and retire land that is not needed.

Campbell said grass farming remains the best option for farmers.

"There is nothing wrong with grass. We have highly productive grasses in the north and there is a lot more we can be doing better.

"It's about keeping the cover on the ground so weeds and erosion don't become a problem.''

Grass is a highly resilient plant that will keep producing year in and year out, he said.

"A lot of alternatives are being touted at the moment under the catchphrase of regenerative farming but farmers need to be careful to understand the whole picture, as business performance is key. The reality is that well-managed grass farming encompasses regenerative principles,'' Campbell said.

Technograzing is not synonymous with overstocking, he said.

"The perception that farmers will run too many stock units is quite wrong. This management tool is the key to reducing wasted pasture. There are so many benefits.''

The concept of Technograzing was developed by Rangitikei farmer Harry Wier and has been refined over the years.

The system boosts productivity because small animal groups are less prone to stress, and more frequent fresh pasture stimulates appetite and reduces the incidence of disorders such as facial eczema, bloat and internal parasites, according to a research paper authored by J Charlton and Harry Wier.

Campbell said all ruminants can benefit from the grazing system, but it is best known among bull farmers.

"Smaller social groups work well for farming bulls because, like all young males, there will always be some idiots in a mob. As a general rule, for every 10 R2 bulls you will have one idiot so it makes sense to keep groups small so you don't have to many males causing mayhem,'' he said.

Campbell said bulls kept in stable social groups would remain placid and viewed electric fences like a brick wall, making them easy to control.

Mobs are assigned systems of cells on a rotation plan and these are moved every couple of days according to the grass available.

"The system is highly flexible and is individually designed for each client according to the soils on their farms, land type and pasture growth.

"It's a great way to make sure fragile soils are looked after. We make the system fit the soils on the farm, not the other way round.''

He said some farmers removed traditional fences to make the electric tape system easier to manage.

Shifting the stock and tapes around can be done easily from the quad bike using an adaptation on the front that allows it to drive over electric fences, retract and reposition tapes or wires.

Campbell said these adaptations meant shifting the stock so frequently was not an onerous task.

"It can be a 10-minute job,'' he said.

"Technograzing offers huge benefits and allows successful farming in a sustainable way.