

The beers were pouring and ironically so was the rain as local farmers caught up at Drought Shout events across the region.

Farmers of all ages took a break on Thursday afternoon to get off their farms and come together for some fine fare and hearty ale.

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play Poppy Renton and Sarah von Dadelszen organised a few beers and a laugh in a Tikokino deer shed to help ease the strain of a lack of rain that Hawke's Bay farmers have been dealing with. Reporter Shannon Johnstone, Video Warren Buckland.

The event was organised by Property Brokers and Sarah von Dadelszen with support from other businesses.

The day was organised to give farmers a chance to get off the farms and have a good afternoon with each other after a frustrating drought and lockdown period.



"It's just been abysmal; some [people] haven't been off the farms since January," von Dadelszen said while attending the Tikokino event at the Williams Deer Shed.

She said Covid-19 in addition to the parched conditions had meant farmers couldn't get away with families in the school holidays or weekends or visit friends.

"You haven't been able to ring up your neighbour and say, 'come over for a drink and let's have a chat', no one's had any contact, so we just felt it needed to happen.

Anthony Collie, Craig Anderson and Daniel Akkersma are three of the hundreds of people who attended the Tikokino event. Photo / Warren Buckland

"We were getting pretty worried about people and we thought who doesn't love a good party?"

Conrad Wilkshire, Property Brokers rural general manager, said they organised the event because "right now farmers just need something to look forward to".

Advertisement

There were four venues including Kereru, Tikokino, Sherenden and Otane with an estimated 150-200 people at each event, organisers said.

Local farmers Guy Wilson and Hugh Abbiss came to the Tikokino event to catch up with other farmers because it had "been a while".

Anthony Collie, Craig Anderson and Daniel Akkersma were also enjoying a beer and a catch-up on the rainy afternoon.

"It's really good of the sponsors to put it on," Anderson said.

"It's good way to get your mind off the farm," Akkersma said.

While the rain ironically poured down at an event about the drought, that didn't dampen anyone's mood.

"It's just the top of it really with it raining," Poppy Renton said.

Local farmers Hugh Abbiss and Guy Wilson at the Tikokino event. Photo / Warren Buckland

"It's good to get farmers out talking to each other about what they're doing.

Advertisement

"It's a big mental health thing because you can get stuck in a cycle that you have to do every day. It's worth getting them out and talking to each other and hopefully breaking the cycle," Renton said.

Magpies players also attended each event to show their support.

"The rural community are pretty important to Hawke's Bay. It's a good chance to get out there and support them," Jason Long said.

Race car driver Greg Murphy, ex All Blacks captain David Kirk and comedian Te Radar spoke at each of the events about their life experiences and to show some support to the community.

A helicopter transporting the speakers between the events was also a highlight which drew the crowd together to watch it land.

"It's been amazing, there's been a great turnout and it's a great environment to be at," Wilkshire said.