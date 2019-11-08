There's plenty to do in Hawke's Bay this weekend.

1 Being Creative; Interactive Music and Art Sessions

People with disabilities and their families are invited to be creative on Saturday morning. Every age and abilities; colouring in - plaster art - and interactive music.

Creative Arts Napier, Community Arts Centre, 16 Byron St, Napier: Today, 10am–noon

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/being-creative-interactive-music-and-art-sessions/napier

Advertisement

2 Fun Football Day for Boys 12 to 14 Years Old

Take part in this great opportunity to develop your football talent with professional coaching and watch your football dreams become reality.

The Farne Park, Lyndhurst Rd, Hastings: Today, 9am-2pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/fun-football-day-for-boys-12-to-14-years-old/hastings

3 Speedway and Fireworks Spectacular

This is going to be huge. It's the second night of the 2019–20 Speedway Season and it will end with a bang. The annual Fireworks Spectacular plus SuperStocks, Streetstocks, Stockcars, Ministocks, Saloons, and Sidecars.

Meeanee Speedway, Sandy Rd, Meeanee, Napier: Today, 7pm-10pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/speedway-and-fireworks-spectacular/napier

4 Sea Mouse

After an amazing reception during the summer tour earlier in the year, Sea Mouse are returning to Napier for a single show. Those who were there can attest to the full energy live performances that will take you by surprise. Those who weren't will just have to come and see what the noise is about.

Advertisement

Paisley Stage, 17 Carlyle St, Napier: Today, 8pm-midnight

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/sea-mouse/napier

5 Napier Urban Farmers' Market

Walk down Emerson St and end up in a perfect little market offering a true Hawke's Bay experience.

Clive Square, Clive Square, Napier: Today, 9am-1pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/napier-urban-farmers-market2/napier

6 Music Society Concert

The final concert for the year in November will showcase younger instrumentalist and singers. Afternoon tea provided.

St Matthew's Anglican Church, 200 King St South, Hastings: Tomorrow, 2pm-3.15pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/music-society-concert/hastings

7 Fonterra Open Gates - Trevor, Angela & Ian's Farm, Tutira

Angela, Trevor and Ian look forward to welcoming you to their farm, which is just a scenic 45-minute drive from Napier. Trevor and Angela have been farming here since 2006, taking the farm over from Angela's father, Ian, who has been on the property since 1992.

Trevor, Angela & Ian's Farm, 433 Waikoau Rd, Napier: Tomorrow, 11am-3pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/fonterra-open-gates-trevor-angela-farm-tutira/hawkes-bay-gisborne



8 Rose Sunday 2019

Visitors will be greeted with small rose buttonholes from Rose Society members' home gardens, and will be able to get advice and information on all things "roses" from industry professionals. There will also be children's entertainment.

Frimley Park, Lyndhurst Rd, Hastings: Tomorrow, 11am–3pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/rose-sunday-2019/hastings