With nearly 40 entries Ruahine School celebrated the return of Lamb and Calf Day on Wednesday October 30 in the warm sunshine.

Greatest in number were the juniors with their lambs beautifully turned out and well behaved.

Sasha-Jayne Christison lures Princess Snowy in the junior lamb calling.

There were 12 calves entered, making a return to the day after the M Bovis crisis last year banned them.

Even this week calves had to be separated by 2m to eliminate the possibility of it being caught.

Winner of the Watts Cup for Junior Lamb Leading Flyn Cammock and Midnight, with presenter Ali Watts and Judge Georgia Davies.

A large contingent of parents and family came to watch proceedings and view all the creations made by the students displayed in the hall which included floral arrangements, miniature scenes, sculptures, best dressed gumboots and decorated cakes.

Abbey Ross-Veale and Kaz won the Ross Cup for senior calf leading presented by Jill Ross with judge Ben Burgess.

There look to be strong contenders among the livestock for the Dannevirke-wide Lamb and Calf Day on November 7 at the Showgrounds.