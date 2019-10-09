Northland will need up to 5000 new farm environment plans to meet sweeping Ministry for the Environment freshwater reform legislation proposals.

Northland Regional Council land programme manager Duncan Kervell told farmers at the DairyNZ workshop in Whangārei this week that between 4000 and 5000 new farm environment plans would be needed in the North.

The meeting aimed to encourage submissions on the proposed new legislation.

Kervell told farmers he had 10-15 staff working all day on putting together farm environment plans.

The regional council had done 1000 of these plans with Northland farmers over the past seven years — more

