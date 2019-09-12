Store lambs lifted slightly this week, resulting in a strong sale at Stortford Lodge yesterday.

The yarding of about 3500 head was mostly of good quality. Top price was $185 paid for 75 ram lambs from Awakeri Drainage, Hastings. About 1400 head on offer was from Chatham Island.

A pen of ewe hoggets bought for breeding made $191.

Buyers from Manawatu, Waikato and Hawke's Bay.

PRICES:

Cattle — heifers: 2yr, Awakeri Drainage, Whakatu, six crossbred, av weight, 370kg, 306c/kg, $1135/head. Yrling, Bay View Station, Eskdale, 26 ang, av weight, 194kg, 352c/kg, $685/head.

Bulls: Yrling, B and J P/ship, Kaiapo Rd, seven fries-cross, av weight, 310kg, 244c/kg, $760/head; five ang-fries, av weight, 239kg, 255c/kg, $610/head.

Sheep — ewes, lambs at foot: Cricklewood Station, Wairoa, 247 ewes, 228 b/f lambs, $124 all counted; Maraenui Trust, Riverbend Rd, 35 ewes, $108; seven ewes, 11 lambs, $66; T Dalton, Maraetotara, 31 ewes, 50 lambs, $112; G and F Morton, St Georges Rd, 16 ewes, 21 lambs, $110; Kayley Farm, Puketapu, 13 ewes, 15 lambs, $92; Alco P/ship, Pakipaki, 11 ewes, 16 lambs, $120.50; R Thompson, Taihape Rd, 18 ewes, 24 lambs, $110.50; O Clarke, Waipukurau, six ewes, eight lambs, $113; F Darby, Waipukurau, eight ewes, 12 b/f, $105.

Lambs: C McRae, Glenross, 250 c/o, $169; B and E Tuanui, Whakapirau, 217 c/o, $175.50; R and M Sherratt, Hatuma, 102 c/o, $178.50; 15 c/o, $178.50; Awakeri Drainage, Whakatu, 75 ram, $185; G and J McLennan, Oueroa, 45 male, $153.50; Karamu Ltd, Wairoa, 136 ewe hoggets, $191; 76 ewe lambs $172; G and E Cameron, Chatham Island, 296 m/s, $174.50; 115 m/s, $162; Te Matarae Farm, Chatham Island, 101 m/s, $167.50; 72 m/s, $159.50; Te Ngaio Farm, Chatham Island, 144 ms, $167.50; 53 m/s, $153; G and R Horler, Chatham Island, 138 m/s, $162; 180 m/s, $155.50; Joncole, Te Hauke, 130 ewe, $166.50; C Nicholson, Puketapu, 100 ewe, $166.50; 101 ewe, $155; 92 ewe, $135; Motere Station, Omakere, 163 ewe, $167; 126 ewe, $155.50; 104 ewe, $139.50.

Prime sale

A big yarding of about 1300 lambs continued to sell well at Monday's sale. The best of them, a pen of male lambs, made $226. The best of the ewe lambs made $205.50.

The ewe yarding of about 550 head sold in line with quality. Top price was $194 for a pen of shorn ewes.

PRICES:

Cattle — oxen: (Ang-cross) Av weight, 488kg, 260c/kg, $1269/head.

Bulls: (Sth dev-cross) Av weight, 545kg, 296c/kg, $1613/head.

Sheep — ewes: Shorn, good, $194, med, $142, light, $82. Slipe, good, $176, $182; med, $130 to $147; lighter, $103 to 4117. Woolly, good, $164.50 $170; med, $132 to $156; light, $70.

Lambs: Male, $176 to $226; Ewe, $147 to $205.50.¦