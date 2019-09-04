Angus steers again dominated the cattle sale at Stortford Lodge yesterday.

Two-year-old steers at 515kg made $3.53/kg or $1820/head in the yarding of about 700 head.

Yearling bulls also sold on a strong market.

In the small store sheep yarding ewes with lambs at foot made up the biggest share of the offering of about 2300 head.

Advertisement

The best of them made $120.50 all counted for 24 ewes with 42 good terminal lambs at foot.

The lamb offering was mostly ewe lambs and the best of them made $174. Otherwise prices were back on earlier weeks.

There was plenty of outside support with buyers from Manawatu, Waikato and around Hawke's Bay.

PRICES:

Cattle — steers: 3yr, A and S Newton, Wairoa, nine here-fries, av weight, 608kg, 318c/kg, $1940/head; Kayley Farm, Bay View, 16 fries-cross, av weight, 605kg, 289c/kg, $1750/head; seven fries, av weight, 569kg, 267c/kg, $1520/head. 2yr, Mangatapiri Station, Elsthorpe,35 ang, av weight, 515kg, 353c/kg, $1820/head; Martin Farming, Porangahau, 19 ang, av weight, 495kg, 351c/kg, $1740/head; 23 ang, av weight, 460kg, 353c/kg, $1630/head; Brancott Farm, Waiwhare, 21 ang, av weight, 454kg, 371c/kg, $1685/head; R Dever, Matapiro,18 here-fries, av weight, 501kg, 320c/kg, $1610/head; J Stevens, Bridge Pa, eight here3-fries, av weight, 422kg, 300c/kg, $1270/head, Yrling, Kaiwaka (HB) Ltd, 28 ang, av weight, 216kg, 374c/kg, $810/head; Totara Hills, Tikokino, 26 ang and ang-here, av weight, 302kg, 388c/kg, $785/head; Hautope Land Co, Waipawa, 18 ang, av weight, 255kg, 360c/kg, $920/head; Taimaha Holdings, Te Onepu, 14 ang, av weight, 358kg, 358c/kg, $1285/head; Wedd Farming, Puketitiri, 11 ang-cross, av weight, 337kg, 355c/kg, $1200/head; six sth dev-cross, av weight, 342kg, 351c/kg, $1205/head.

Heifers: Limestone Ridge, Sherenden, seven 3yr here-fries, vic, av weight, 503kg, 258c/kg, $1300/head; J R Moore Trust, Patoka, six empty fries cows, av weight, 546kg, 228c/kg, $1250/head. 2yr, P and L Hodge, Tuai, 15 ang, av weight, 439kg, 330c/kg, $1450/head; Belmount Farm Tukituki, 17 ang, av weight, 486kg, 313c/kg, $1525/head; Wedd Farming, Puketitiri, seven ang, av weight, 438kg, 320c/kg, $1405/head; Carswell Farm, Puketitiri, five here-fries, av weight, 424kg, 315c/kg, $1340/head; five here-cross, av weight, 422kg, 282c/kg, $1190/head; Ngaio Iti Ltd, Hatuma, five ang, av weight, 473kg, 298c/kg $1410/head. Yrling, Kent Enterprises, Tikokino, 15 here, av weight, 273kg, 298c/kg, $815/head; 12 here, av weight, 201kg, 259c/kg, $520/head; Rangitupai, Tikokino, 12 here-cross, av weight, 302kg, 279c/kg, $845/head; Carswell Farm, Puketitiri, 10 ang, av weight, 204kg, 308c/kg, $630/head; 10 ang and ang-here, av weight, 207kg, 303c/kg, $630/head; R Holmes, Chatham Island, 10 sth dev-cross, av weight, 251kg, 298c/kg, $750/head; R Beattie, Havelock North, nine here-fries, av weight, 203kg, 285c/kg, $580/head; five here-fries, av weight, 168kg 119c/kg, $200/head; C Irwin, Havelock North, nine here-fries, av weight, 225kg, 288c/kg, $650/head; G and J Sherratt, Argyll, seven here-fries, av weight, 260kg, 287c/kg, $750/head; Glencoe Station, Maraekakaho, six fries, av weight, 292kg 153c/kg, $450/head.

Bulls: V and J Jeffrey, Ashcott, six 2yr here-cross, av weight, 231kg, 241c/kg, $540/head. Yrling, Totara Hills, Tikokino, 22 ang, av weight, 245kg, 358c/kg, $840/head; 18 ang, av weight, 197kg, 354c/kg, $700/head; S and P Wright, Puketapu, 13 fries, av weight, 182kg, 340c/kg $620/head; 20 fries, av weight, 222kg, 314c/kg, $700/head; T Jenkinson, Tutira, 29 simm-cross, av w2eight, 173kg, 231c/kg, $400/head; Ipurangi Developments, five ang, av weight, 300kg, 283c/kg, $850/head.

Sheep — ewes, lambs at foot: Te Whangai P/ship, Rotohiwi, 38 ewes, 59 lambs, $104 all counted, 22 ewes, 28 lambs, $102; Mangakuri Station, Elsthorpe, 34 ewes, 42 lambs, $117.50; 36 ewes, 47 lambs, $110; 33 ewes, 48 lambs, $109; Kaweka Farm, Havelock North, six ewes, seven lambs, $104; Paige hill, Mangatahi, 35 ewes, 64 b/f, $109; 45 ewes, 83 b/f, $107; A McMillan Havelock North, three ewes, five lambs, $106; G Clements, Waimarama, three ewes, five lambs, $100; D and J Yule, Twyford, 24 ewes, 42 b/f, $120.50.

Advertisement

Lambs: D Fergus, Porangahau, 140 ewe, $171; R and H Pastoral, Wanstead, 141 ewe, $172.50; 74 ewe, $158; G and J McLennan, Oueroa, 156 ewe, $151.50; Lazy Acres, Puketapu, 89 m/s, $148.50; 48 m/s, $129.50; M Johnson, Haumoana, 20 ewe, $146.50; Okare Station, Wairoa, 114 ewe, $154.50; 26 male, $154.50; Williams Hill, Puketitiri, 27 m/s, $177; Tuuta Farms, Chatham Island, 84 m/s, $138; 86 m/s, $123; D and C Yule, Twyford, 40 ewe, $147; Te Whangai P/ship, Rotohiwi, 37 ewe, $144; Cricklewood Station, Wairoa, 45 ewe, $170; Waikarirpi Farm P/ship, Chatham Island, 29 m/s, $164.50; B Kent, Bay View, 17 ewe, $174.

Prime sale

A big yarding of lambs sold on a strong market on Monday.

The top price in the offering of more than 1800 lambs made $217. The first pen of black-face spring lambs made $148.50.

The best of the ewe lambs reached $200. Many pens topped the $200 mark as the market strengthens.

A small offering of about 400 ewes sold in line with their quality with the best of them making $184.50 and most of them between $130 and $150.

In the cattle sale an all-female offering of hereford cattle sold well with rwb cows making $2.46/kg.

PRICES:

Cattle — cows: (Here, fries) Av weight, 476kg to 543kg, 227.5c/kg to 246c/kg, $1171/head to $1337/head.

Heifers: (Here) Av weight, 451kg, 473kg, 272.5c/kg, 280.5c/kg, $1230/head; $1326/head.

Sheep — ewes: Woolly, good, $161 to $184.50; med, $140 to $152; light, $103 to $128. Slipe, heavy, $190; good, $144 to $164; lighter, $100 to 4140. Shorn, med, $129.

Lambs: Male, $150 to $217; ewe, $130 to $200. M/s, $204, $206.50.