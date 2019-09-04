Angus steers again dominated the cattle sale at Stortford Lodge yesterday.
Two-year-old steers at 515kg made $3.53/kg or $1820/head in the yarding of about 700 head.
Yearling bulls also sold on a strong market.
In the small store sheep yarding ewes with lambs at foot made up the biggest share of the offering of about 2300 head.
The best of them made $120.50 all counted for 24 ewes with 42 good terminal lambs at foot.
The lamb offering was mostly ewe lambs and the best of them made $174. Otherwise prices were back on earlier weeks.
There was plenty of outside support with buyers from Manawatu, Waikato and around Hawke's Bay.
PRICES:
Cattle — steers: 3yr, A and S Newton, Wairoa, nine here-fries, av weight, 608kg, 318c/kg, $1940/head; Kayley Farm, Bay View, 16 fries-cross, av weight, 605kg, 289c/kg, $1750/head; seven fries, av weight, 569kg, 267c/kg, $1520/head. 2yr, Mangatapiri Station, Elsthorpe,35 ang, av weight, 515kg, 353c/kg, $1820/head; Martin Farming, Porangahau, 19 ang, av weight, 495kg, 351c/kg, $1740/head; 23 ang, av weight, 460kg, 353c/kg, $1630/head; Brancott Farm, Waiwhare, 21 ang, av weight, 454kg, 371c/kg, $1685/head; R Dever, Matapiro,18 here-fries, av weight, 501kg, 320c/kg, $1610/head; J Stevens, Bridge Pa, eight here3-fries, av weight, 422kg, 300c/kg, $1270/head, Yrling, Kaiwaka (HB) Ltd, 28 ang, av weight, 216kg, 374c/kg, $810/head; Totara Hills, Tikokino, 26 ang and ang-here, av weight, 302kg, 388c/kg, $785/head; Hautope Land Co, Waipawa, 18 ang, av weight, 255kg, 360c/kg, $920/head; Taimaha Holdings, Te Onepu, 14 ang, av weight, 358kg, 358c/kg, $1285/head; Wedd Farming, Puketitiri, 11 ang-cross, av weight, 337kg, 355c/kg, $1200/head; six sth dev-cross, av weight, 342kg, 351c/kg, $1205/head.
Heifers: Limestone Ridge, Sherenden, seven 3yr here-fries, vic, av weight, 503kg, 258c/kg, $1300/head; J R Moore Trust, Patoka, six empty fries cows, av weight, 546kg, 228c/kg, $1250/head. 2yr, P and L Hodge, Tuai, 15 ang, av weight, 439kg, 330c/kg, $1450/head; Belmount Farm Tukituki, 17 ang, av weight, 486kg, 313c/kg, $1525/head; Wedd Farming, Puketitiri, seven ang, av weight, 438kg, 320c/kg, $1405/head; Carswell Farm, Puketitiri, five here-fries, av weight, 424kg, 315c/kg, $1340/head; five here-cross, av weight, 422kg, 282c/kg, $1190/head; Ngaio Iti Ltd, Hatuma, five ang, av weight, 473kg, 298c/kg $1410/head. Yrling, Kent Enterprises, Tikokino, 15 here, av weight, 273kg, 298c/kg, $815/head; 12 here, av weight, 201kg, 259c/kg, $520/head; Rangitupai, Tikokino, 12 here-cross, av weight, 302kg, 279c/kg, $845/head; Carswell Farm, Puketitiri, 10 ang, av weight, 204kg, 308c/kg, $630/head; 10 ang and ang-here, av weight, 207kg, 303c/kg, $630/head; R Holmes, Chatham Island, 10 sth dev-cross, av weight, 251kg, 298c/kg, $750/head; R Beattie, Havelock North, nine here-fries, av weight, 203kg, 285c/kg, $580/head; five here-fries, av weight, 168kg 119c/kg, $200/head; C Irwin, Havelock North, nine here-fries, av weight, 225kg, 288c/kg, $650/head; G and J Sherratt, Argyll, seven here-fries, av weight, 260kg, 287c/kg, $750/head; Glencoe Station, Maraekakaho, six fries, av weight, 292kg 153c/kg, $450/head.
Bulls: V and J Jeffrey, Ashcott, six 2yr here-cross, av weight, 231kg, 241c/kg, $540/head. Yrling, Totara Hills, Tikokino, 22 ang, av weight, 245kg, 358c/kg, $840/head; 18 ang, av weight, 197kg, 354c/kg, $700/head; S and P Wright, Puketapu, 13 fries, av weight, 182kg, 340c/kg $620/head; 20 fries, av weight, 222kg, 314c/kg, $700/head; T Jenkinson, Tutira, 29 simm-cross, av w2eight, 173kg, 231c/kg, $400/head; Ipurangi Developments, five ang, av weight, 300kg, 283c/kg, $850/head.
Sheep — ewes, lambs at foot: Te Whangai P/ship, Rotohiwi, 38 ewes, 59 lambs, $104 all counted, 22 ewes, 28 lambs, $102; Mangakuri Station, Elsthorpe, 34 ewes, 42 lambs, $117.50; 36 ewes, 47 lambs, $110; 33 ewes, 48 lambs, $109; Kaweka Farm, Havelock North, six ewes, seven lambs, $104; Paige hill, Mangatahi, 35 ewes, 64 b/f, $109; 45 ewes, 83 b/f, $107; A McMillan Havelock North, three ewes, five lambs, $106; G Clements, Waimarama, three ewes, five lambs, $100; D and J Yule, Twyford, 24 ewes, 42 b/f, $120.50.
Lambs: D Fergus, Porangahau, 140 ewe, $171; R and H Pastoral, Wanstead, 141 ewe, $172.50; 74 ewe, $158; G and J McLennan, Oueroa, 156 ewe, $151.50; Lazy Acres, Puketapu, 89 m/s, $148.50; 48 m/s, $129.50; M Johnson, Haumoana, 20 ewe, $146.50; Okare Station, Wairoa, 114 ewe, $154.50; 26 male, $154.50; Williams Hill, Puketitiri, 27 m/s, $177; Tuuta Farms, Chatham Island, 84 m/s, $138; 86 m/s, $123; D and C Yule, Twyford, 40 ewe, $147; Te Whangai P/ship, Rotohiwi, 37 ewe, $144; Cricklewood Station, Wairoa, 45 ewe, $170; Waikarirpi Farm P/ship, Chatham Island, 29 m/s, $164.50; B Kent, Bay View, 17 ewe, $174.
Prime sale
A big yarding of lambs sold on a strong market on Monday.
The top price in the offering of more than 1800 lambs made $217. The first pen of black-face spring lambs made $148.50.
The best of the ewe lambs reached $200. Many pens topped the $200 mark as the market strengthens.
A small offering of about 400 ewes sold in line with their quality with the best of them making $184.50 and most of them between $130 and $150.
In the cattle sale an all-female offering of hereford cattle sold well with rwb cows making $2.46/kg.
PRICES:
Cattle — cows: (Here, fries) Av weight, 476kg to 543kg, 227.5c/kg to 246c/kg, $1171/head to $1337/head.
Heifers: (Here) Av weight, 451kg, 473kg, 272.5c/kg, 280.5c/kg, $1230/head; $1326/head.
Sheep — ewes: Woolly, good, $161 to $184.50; med, $140 to $152; light, $103 to $128. Slipe, heavy, $190; good, $144 to $164; lighter, $100 to 4140. Shorn, med, $129.
Lambs: Male, $150 to $217; ewe, $130 to $200. M/s, $204, $206.50.