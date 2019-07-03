The prospect of a $9/kg lamb schedule in the spring meant there were no bargains to be had at Stortford Lodge yesterday.
The best of the offering of about 6500 lambs reached $169.50 after breaking the $165 mark last week.
The news was the same for ewe lambs with the best of them making $159.50, with many more nudging $150.
The cattle offering of about 50 head was of average quality and sold accordingly.
Buyers were from Hawke's Bay with buyers from Whanganui and Morrinsville.
PRICES
Heifers, calves at foot: Torran Station Raukawa, nine ang-cross with nine calves, av weight, 539kg, 255c/kg, $1380/head; four crossbred with four calves, av weight, 625kg, 228c/kg, $1430/head.
Steers: R2, B Ireland, Waipukurau, five here-fries, av weight, 555kg, 289c/kg, $1607/head; Bankmoor P/ship, Crownthorpe, six here-fries, av weight, 469kg, 292c/kg, $1370/head.
Bulls: J Hyde, Waipawa, five R1 crossbred, av weight, 295kg, 234c/kg, $690/head.
Heifers: Glenside P/ship, Crownthorpe, eight R1 here-fries, av weight, 305kg, 295c/kg, $900/head.
Sheep — ewes: Whakaue Farms, Rotorua, 330 6yo, (sil) $1294; Maraenui Farm, Meeanee, 40 m/a, rwr, 4140.50; Ti Kouka Farm, Maraetotara, 18 4/6th Wiltshire, rwr, $130.
Lambs: Totara Valley, Ongaonga, 191 male, $165.50; Te Koawa Station, Te Karaka, 220 male, $152; 160 male, $148.50; 78 male, $160; 148 ewe, $150; Bradfield Farm, Whakapirau, 330 c/o, $162.50; 107 male b/f, $158.50; 173 c/o, $150; Clifton Grove, Wallingford, 200 male, $141; D and J Yule, Dartmoor, 321 weth, $159.50; 131 c/o, $162.50; Tumuhau Trust, Maraekakaho, 171 ram, $160; 120 ram, $159; Taitua Farm, Lindsay Rd, 80 male, $155; 93 ewe, $152; 52 ewe, $146; Providence Farming, Sherenden, 177 male, $146; R Dalzell, Nuhaka, 44 male, $161.50; 96 c/o, $150; 196 ewe, $146; 51 ewe, $139.50; Knight Farm, Otane, 83 male b/f, $163; Rangiaria Trust, Otane, 85 male, $160; 69 ewe b/f, $159.50; J Powdrell, Wairoa, 94 male, $157; 65 ewe, $148.50; Waipunga Ltd, Kaiwaka, 53 c/o, $169.50; JR Trust, Maraekakaho, 58 male, $146.50; 50 male, $148.50; C Preston Trust, Wakarara, 51 c/o, $150.50; 133 ewe $153; Bauckham P/ship, Salisbury Rd, 30 weth, $159.50; I and P Reube, Te Awa Rd, 113 c/0, $145.50; C McRae, Glenross, 75 c/o, $124.50; 85 ewe b/f, $154; Woodbank Stock Co, Porangahau, 58 ram, $159; Matai Moana, Wallingford, 42 male, $165; GB and T Trading, Ongaonga, 119 m/s, $154; Ngawaka P/ship, Flemington, 395 m/s, $136.50; Lagoon Farm, Ahuriri, 280 ewe, $146.50; 285 ewe, $140; Springvale Station, Puketapu, 44 ram, $156.50; 92 ewe b/f, $157; 49 ewe b/f, $145; Smedley Station, Tikokino, 208 ewe, $156.50; 194 ewe, $150; Amity Trust, Raukawa, 153 ewe, $149.50; Ardfert P/ship, Omakere, 139 ewe, $142.50; Kaiwaka vendor, 150 ewe b/f, $144.50; Glen Innis Station, Wanstead, 110 ewe, $138.50; Girvan Farm, Wanstead, 135 ewe, $139.50; Air Hill, Maraekakaho, 91 ewe, $156; Glenlyon Trust, 38 ram, $135; Hautope Land Co, Waipawa, 84 ewe b/f, $140; J Olsen, Taupo, 55 ewe, $119; Pendle Hill Station, Wakarara, 50 ewe, $135.50; N Baird, Waihau, 54 m/s, $143; Waikonini P/ship, Otamauri, 40 ewe, $138.50; Carswell Farm, Puketitiri, 43 m/s, $149.
Prime sale
A yarding of 109 good-quality cattle sold on a strong market at Monday's sale.
Heavy angus oxen made up to $3.125/kg and angus cows at 575kg made $2.295/kg.
In the sheep pens the quality of the ewes was back on previous weeks but a big lamb offering of more than 1200 head also sold well.
PRICES
Cattle — cows: (Ang, ang-here) Av weight, 545kg, 574kg, 225.5c/kg, 229.5c/kg, $1250/head $1355/head.
Heifers: (Ang, here-fries) Av weight, 427kg to 675kg, 283c/kg to 296c/kg, $1209/head to $1944/head.
Oxen: (Ang, here-cross, charo-cross) Av weight, 545kg to 731kg, 252c/kg to 310.5c/kg, $1378/head to $2161/head.
Sheep — ewes: Slipe, good, $167.50 to $175; med, $130 to $150; light, $60 to $121. Shorn, med, $151 to $167.50; lighter, $142 to $147.
Lambs: Male, $157 to $209; b/f, $165; ewe, $157 to $188.50; b/f, $157.50, $179; m/s, $144.50 to $182.50.¦