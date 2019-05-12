In 2000 Chrissina and Bruce Donald were offered a lifetime dream of starting their own farming business and buying Ngakouka, a 161ha property on the Ponatahi Valley near Martinborough, in an equity partnership.

Ngakouka Hereford Stud was established and Bruce and Chrissina bought half of Bruce's parents Tarureka herd, foundation females from Hui Hui, Ngarewa and Braxton studs.

Don and Doreen Goodall were instrumental in helping Bruce and Chrissina in this venture. Dondied shortly after the company was established but Ngakouka Herefords continued its relationship with Karen Arnott and Cascade. This relationship continued for six years when Ngakouka was sold and the pair set off on another equity partnership in Norsewood in 2006.

In 2010 Bruce and Chrissina bought Mironui Station east of Dannevirke. Mironui is 567ha of which 480 is effective - 20ha of flats, about 100ha of wheel tractor country and the rest steeper hills.

Advertisement

"Our location also is right in the Weber wind tunnel, so we are often blow dried whether we like it or not. It is ideal for breeding genuine hill country bulls that are fit for purpose in the commercial and stud environment of hill country cattle breeders," says Bruce. "They are fit and strong."

The Donalds held their first on-farm bull and heifer sale in 2017.

Chrissina and Bruce Donald. Photo / NZME

"In 2017 we averaged $4900 for 15 bulls and $2100 for the 11 heifers offered which spread from the Wairarapa to Te Kuiti. In the 2018 sale we sold another 15 bulls which averaged $5500 and 11 heifers averaged $1650 which sold from Northland to Poverty Bay to the Manawatu. This year we have 18 bulls for auction on May 30 and are aiming to continue the rise in the average sale price.

"We have 150 stud cows due for calving in the 2019 season and another 23 embryo calves due out of our well-proven donors and well sourced national and Australian sires.

"Our selection criteria is uncompromising when buying in sires, or females for that matter.

Structure must be bang on, followed by a high IMF figure. Really all other traits and EBV stats can be compromised. Ideally, we like a good milk and scrotal figure as we feel this helps out the maternal breeding side. With these three figures and correct structure, we have a moderate sized animal that handles our tough farming management of hill country. It will perform when required, and ultimately taste great at the end.

"Cows and heifers scanned dry are culled and have been for years, which is paying dividends today. On April 8 we scanned 1.8 per cent dry in our two year heifers and mixed age cows which are joined and grazed together from when the bull goes out. Six weeks after calving the two-year heifers are part of the MA Cow mob." says Bruce.

2019 National bull entry.

The couple DNA profile all annual calf drops which guarantees parentage, gives a polled horned status and firms up the Breedplan data the industry is used to.

"We also DNA test for tenderness gene markers in all of our sires. These tests help us and bull-buying clients buy and breed with confidence that we leave no stone unturned and supply as much data as possible to ensure that the animals consistently perform wherever they go. We use all scientific measures available to provide us with selection options after the visual assessments have been checked off. We are one of very few in NZ that use this form of science in our breeding programme.

"Herefords, for me, are the ultimate to breed. Not only are we striving to breed the great shape animal with high yielding carcasses that can effortlessly grow out on hill country, but we also make the maternal herd perform behind sheep year in and year out. The cosmetics are the extra challenge which makes it more difficult. I've worked with most other breeds of cattle and nothing touches Herefords for docility and all round performance, plus the red and white looks great against a green farmland background.

"The breeders are also just as neat to work with."