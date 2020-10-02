A former Hawke's Bay reverend who lost the two loves of his life to cancer says he will be voting in favour of the End of Life Choice referendum.

The act, which will give people with a terminal illness the option of requesting assisted dying, will be decided by public vote on October 17.

Last year leaders from across NZ's religious divide penned a letter to MPs in a desperate final bid to prevent the bill being passed.

Former Hawke's Bay minister Craig Kilgour will be voting in favour of the End of Life Choice referendum. Photo / Warren Buckland

But even though his own denomination - Presbyterian - expressed "grave concerns" about the bill at that time, Craig Kilgour is convinced assisted dying needs to be legalised.

Kilgour, a former minister at St Columba's Presbyterian Church, Havelock North, has lost two wives to cancer and said those in similar situation have the "right to die with dignity".

The 77-year-old said his views were strengthened after his nephew, aged 47, ended his life after a five-year battle in Canada.

"The two loves of my life died of cancer," he said. "I witnessed what I believed to be prolonged and unnecessary suffering in both."

Jen, the mother of Kilgour's four sons, died of terminal cancer aged 38, followed by the minister's second wife, Sharon, who died of breast cancer six years ago.

"But, it became much more personal for me when two years ago my nephew living in Canada, where assisted dying is legal, ended his life after a five-year battle with an aggressive cancer on his face," Kilgour said.

"The family were unanimous that not only was he brave, but that it was compassionate, humane, merciful and gentle."

Euthanasia became legal in Canada in June 2016.

Craig Kilgour, a former minister at St Columba's Presbyterian Church, Havelock North, said the public should have the "right to die with dignity". Photo / Warren Buckland

Kilgour spent time as minister in Presbyterian parishes in Maungatua and Karori, before spending 16 years as minister at St Columba's Presbyterian Church.

The minister retired in 2008.

He said his profession has put him on the frontline in dealing with the deaths and suffering of others.

Kilgour said his faith encourages empathy for those suffering and in doing so, leads him to support assisted dying.

"As a Christian minister, the strong themes of my faith have always been compassion, justice and mercy," he said.

"During my 36 years of ministry, I spent a lot of time dealing with dying, death, funerals and grieving and regularly visited parishioners in hospital, hospices and rest homes."

Kilgour said he has spent years listening to "heart-breaking stories of family members describing the difficult death of loved ones".

The former minister said while the law may only help a relatively small number of people close to death, he wants a more "compassionate and humane society" where there is the option in place.

"Wherever assisted dying is legal, it has never been overturned because it has widespread public support," he added.