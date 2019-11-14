On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
There are sufficient built-in protections in this proposed law, including people faced with a terminal illness with fewer than six months to live must request euthanasia themselves. Health professionals are forbidden from starting the conversation and patients are, at any point, allowed to change their minds.
Some opponents are concerned some patients may feel they are a burden to their loved ones and that dying would be the best outcome for all concerned - even if they come to that conclusion on their own.
Whether this pressure is perceived or real, I believe this bill has enough checks and balances to mitigate this. The bill states doctors have to stop the process if they suspect coercion, although I acknowledge critics argue that doctors may not know the patient well enough to make the call.
Lecretia Seales sparked a national conversation about assisted dying in 2015 when she brought a case asking the court to allow her to legally end her life after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.
She died the day after her case was rejected.
David Seymour, who brought the bill to Parliament, says he was inspired by her cause.
Seales' mother, Tauranga's Shirley Seales, says her daughter would have been "over the moon" with the result.
Seymour quoted Lecretia Seales in his opening speech in Parliament on Wednesday: "Who else but me should have the authority to decide if and when the disease and its effects are so intolerable that I would prefer to die?"