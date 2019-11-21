As the sun sets on the university year students are coming out of the shadows of their textbooks and looking to make some extra money. And as tourist numbers double the extra help is welcome support. Leah Tebbutt reports.

Tourist numbers are set to climb to about 80,000 a month over summer and to cope, more summer jobs are being advertised.

But there is an advantage for both sides of the employer relationship, says university student Ngahuia Macfarlane.

After a year of hard slog at business school, Macfarlane sacrifices two months of her summer break selling Cookie Time Christmas Cookies.

