

Three crashes in Hawke's Bay on Saturday involved a total of nine people.

No-one was majorly injured in the incidents.

In an early morning incident, a crash involving a car and power pole occurred in Takapau, Central Hawke's Bay, at 4.52am.

There were reports of minor injuries and the power needed to be isolated.

Advertisement

In Napier, emergency services responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of Georges Drive and Kennedy Rd at 2.40pm.

The crash caused minor traffic delays and motorists were asked to avoid the area. Fire and emergency services sent two fire trucks from Napier to the crash.

A police spokeswoman said one vehicle rolled, and St John ambulance spokeswoman said ambulance officers assessed four people, but no one needed to be transferred to the hospital.

They sustained minor injuries.

The third crash occurred on Pakowhai Rd in Frimley, Hastings.

Police were notified of the two-vehicle crash at 7.27pm.

A St John spokeswoman said four people were involved in the crash, but they all declined assessment.

Two fire trucks from Hastings attended the crash.

Advertisement

There were no reported road blockages.