If you insist on breaking rules at Easter, here's some advice: keep it to scoffing chocolate, binge-watching TV, or never getting out of your pyjamas all day.

If you are clever, or lucky, you could do all three at once.

And by the way, all this happens in your bubble, at home.

Follow Ashley Bloomfield's advice – have a staycation. The Director General of Health has made it clear, every day, why we need to stay home and save lives, to break the chain of transmission.

Easter is a deeply significant weekend in the Christian calendar, and I know it is hard for people who enjoy the physical interaction with their congregations.

I know that for those celebrating Passover at the moment, the restrictions on social distancing are hard and some families will not be together as usual. Many places of worship have set up alternative ways to be together, virtually.

For those families with young children, I hope you have caught up with the news that the Easter Bunny is officially an essential worker delivering an essential business.

So the chocolate egg hunt can go on in your house or garden. If the Easter Bunny doesn't get to your home, think about getting the kids to take part in the Easter Egg colouring competition, and put the picture up in your front window. More details are on Jacinda Ardern's Facebook page.

In case you missed the memo, schools go back next week, but from the safety of all students' homes.

As Jacinda has already highlighted, don't be too hard on yourself about delivering a full day of teaching and learning activities. That's just not possible for most families.

We have announced a $90 million rollout of new education resources for online learning or distance learning and your school will be in touch with more information. Work is under way for broadcasting some lessons over TV channels too, and more details will be announced soon.

It was also fantastic to hear that more than 1 million workers are now getting temporary support through the wage subsidy, that's 41 per cent of the workforce. We want workers to stay connected to their place of employment so that when we begin to move out of alert level 4, workplaces are in a good position to restart.

The long weekend is also traditionally a time when deer hunters enjoy getting out into the bush, and when holidaymakers head away to the beach, to lakes and the mountains. That cannot happen this weekend.

Others flouting the lockdown with adventure sports also pose a risk to themselves and emergency services. A kayaker was rescued off the Coromandel, a mountain biker broke his leg in Wellington, and a paddle boarder was arrested off Perfume Point here in Napier. Thirty Search and Rescue volunteers turned out to look for a man lost in bush near Whangarei.

Police will be stepping up their presence on the roads during Easter, especially around popular holiday spots. They will set up checkpoints, but won't give advance warning of the locations. Where necessary, they will be assisted by local council civil defence staff, and also have the Armed Forces to call upon if needed. These sorts of crime prevention checkpoints were established during the 2019 Tasman bush fires too.

Their first approach is to educate and encourage people to follow the rules, but persistent rule breakers may be arrested and prosecuted.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Police also have another reminder: observe the speed limits.

Roads are noticeably much emptier at the moment. Some people are flouting the usual rules and are speeding. Some idiots have also tried driving down the wrong side of the motorway, or treating it as a racetrack. At the time of writing this, there had been eight deaths on the roads during the lockdown. That's eight funerals which most family members cannot attend.

A drive to the supermarket or pharmacy is still a drive. So please respect every road user's right to be on the road, especially more vulnerable road users like cyclists. Please drive safely, and follow the usual advice about driving to the conditions. This includes driving within the speed limit. It also means wearing your seatbelt, putting your phone away, and being sober and alert.

Have a great weekend everyone.

• Stuart Nash is the MP for Napier and Minister of Police.