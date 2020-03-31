A 34-year-old Northland man was killed in a car crash in what police have said was "not a necessary journey" sparking a renewed call for people to adhere to lockdown rules.

Mahia Jones was the sole occupant in a vehicle that crashed near Mangapai, on Paparoa Rd, south of Whangārei, about 6.40pm last Thursday.

The national lockdown started at 11.59pm last Wednesday and is predicted to last at least four weeks.

During lockdown New Zealanders cannot leave their home addresses unless it's absolutely essential - for example buying food, seeking medical treatment or exercising.

Less than 24 hours after the lockdown began, police, St John Ambulance and firefighters responded to the fatal crash in Northland. Members of the public who came across the crash also stopped but despite emergency services help, Jones died at the scene.



His death has been referred to the Coroner.

The fatality brings home why police, the government, Ministry of Health and senior officials are taking such strong measures to get people to only travel if absolutely necessary.

Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill said the guidelines were clear.

"If you are travelling for essential services there should be only one person in the vehicle.

What we are seeing is some interpretations of that are being pushed to the limit.

"We want to remind people that with Easter coming, staying home saves lives. We are trying to manage the spread of this virus and people need to comply with the Government guidelines." Hill said.

Though a number of public boat ramps had been closed including those at Parua Bay, there were reports of people who had gone to sea or gone fishing during lockdown.

He reminded people not to undertake any form of exercise or leisure activity that has the potential risk of them needing to be rescued.

He said there was a Northland team dedicated to dealing with the launch of a new online form the public could use to report people breaching lockdown rules.



"We have a team who will look at these reports and decide the priority and whether we need to deploy immediately."

On Saturday Northland Police produced a lockdown "report card" for the first couple of days and rated Northlanders 7 out of 10 for their compliance.

"We are pleased that most people are following Government advice and are staying home. There are always a few who put the rest of us at risk," the post said.

Northland Police Commander Superintendent Tony Hill says the Covid-19 guidelines are clear. Photo / File

Some of the incidents that put the health of others at risk included far too many people out for a drive with kids and partners. "Just being nosy, and risking catching and/or spreading coronavirus."

On Thursday there were reports of motorbike riders in Kaitaia and Whangārei wearing no helmets, and speeding. Later the same day there was a fatal crash.

The night before lockdown a learner driver was clocked travelling 175kmh on SH1.

"We are giving Northland a rating of 7/10 so far."

The public can use the new online form to report people breaching the national Covid-19 lockdown.

It can be used to report isolation breaches or businesses continuing to operate when they were not part of the essential workforce.

Commissioner Mike Bush urged people to use the online form instead of calling police.

"We know that people want to do the right thing if they see people flouting the restrictions, but we want to ease the load on the non-emergency phone number.

"Police will take the information reported online and make contact to remind those breaching the restrictions of their responsibilities."

Nationally, three people have been arrested by police for persistently breaching the Covid-19 lockdown - two were released without charge and one person was still in custody.

Meanwhile, a fleeing vehicle collided with a police vehicle in a dead-end street in an early morning pursuit around Whangārei streets.

A police spokesperson said officers noted a suspicious vehicle travelling in Otangarei about 2.20am yesterday.

The vehicle failed to stop for police. Officers pursued the vehicle for a time through Kensington and back to Otangārei before it turned into a dead-end part of William Jones Drive, where it collided with a police vehicle.

The police vehicle was damaged but there were no reported injuries.

Three people, including the 37-year-old female driver, were arrested at the scene.

Police had to cordon off SH10 through Kaeo yesterday after a wanted man headed into the bush. He was spotted just after 11am but dumped the vehicle he was in near the Kaeo Rugby Clubrooms.

A police dog and handler were called but after searching for two hours through the steep bush terrain, including a quarry site, they lost the trail. Cordons were put in on the Kaeo bridge and outside the college while the search was being carried out.

The man is not considered a danger to the public.

Further down the coast, police said they were aware of gates being hung across Pataua South Rd, but said it was done with good intentions.

The gates, erected by locals, were not locked and were there to deter tourists from going to the seaside settlement when they should be in lockdown. The gates were still in place yesterday and were about 1km from the settlement, 500 metres from Arahiwi Rise.

Police said it gave the community another layer of assurance and emergency service vehicles were still able to get through if needed.

