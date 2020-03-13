

Three people who died in a two-car crash on a notorious stretch of State Highway 1 north of Whangārei were all females.

The road was closed in both directions and diversions were put in place while emergency services dealt with the crash that happened on SH1 at Hukerenui, between Rusk Rd and Akerama Rd, about 2.17pm yesterday.

The three women died at the scene of the accident which was attended by police and firefighters from Whangārei, Hikurangi and Kawakawa.

A police Serious Crash Unit investigator was also at the scene.

The crash happened about 200m south of a passing lane and both vehicles involved were written off.

Acting Inspector John Fagan said it appeared a northbound Toyota Vitz with three women on board T-boned a BMW SUV heading in the opposite direction.

Two adults and a child were travelling in the BMW and the front seat passenger suffered minor injuries and was transported to the Whangārei Hospital as a precaution.

"It was a tragic crash for police and fire crews to attend to and it will affect many people. The occupants of both cars were going away for the weekend and when something like this goes wrong on the road, it really goes wrong," Fagan said.

Police were in the process of informing the three womens' next of kin late yesterday.

The Coroner has been notified.

Fagan thanked the Kawakawa and Hikurangi fire crews for their help and appealed for witnesses to the crash.

Information can be passed on to Whangarei police on 09 430 4500.

Prior to yesterday's fatality, a couple holidaying in Northland died after their Mitsubishi hatchback collided with a Mitsubishi Triton ute on a corner of State Highway 10, just south of the Mangonui turnoff, on March 3.

The woman passenger in the hatchback, aged 34, died at the scene.

The 37-year-old driver, believed to be her partner, was taken to Kaitaia Hospital with serious injuries.

The front-left corner of the hatchback took the brunt of the impact.

Police believe the couple were from the South Island.

In January, a 44-year-old man died when the car he was driving crashed into a tree on Dominion Rd, Kaitaia.

Yesterday's triple fatality has pushed Northland's road toll for the year to nine.