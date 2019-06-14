A man has been injured after falling on to rocks at Moturiki Island (Leisure Island).

Emergency services were called to the scene about 1.45pm.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand northern fire communications shift manager Scott Osmond said the man had fallen heavily on to rocks on the mainland side of the island.

"One appliance attended the scene and assisted the man into the ambulance. He had a very sore back," he said.

According to the St John Twitter page one ambulance went to the scene and transported one patient to Tauranga Hospital in a moderate condition.