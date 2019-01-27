A series of fires on Waimarama Rd left emergency services scrambling on Monday.

Police and fire truck were called to the road, south east of Hastings, about 10am.

Police said a single lane was open to the public while they managed the situation. Restricted access lasted about 30 minutes.

Deputy Principal Rural Fire Officer, Gordon Foster said there were four fires in total.

He said they were unexplained at this stage. " It could have been carbon from an exhaust or somebody could have deliberately lit them."

Foster said if it had been dryer and windier, things could have been a lot worse.