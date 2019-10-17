Unstable ground conditions due to slumping land have forced the closure of a children's play area and could shift high voltage power lines, putting public safety at risk.

A power pole beside a children's play area on Dakota Pl in Raumanga was strengthened two weeks ago while another located on a large swathe of land being developed by former Whangārei mayor Stan Semenoff has shifted.

In March 2016, the Northland Regional Council issued Semenoff consent to undertake about 152,000cu m of cut and fill earthworks, including within the bed of an unnamed tributary of Limeburners' Creek.

Semenoff said he was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.