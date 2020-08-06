Napier tourism operator, author, writer, collector and market vendor Jan Daffern has been named as the Act Party's candidate in the Hastings-based Tukituki electorate at the general election.

The announcement has been made three days ahead of the opening of nominations on Monday, and she becomes the 5th person up for the Tukituki in the election to be decided on September 19.

She will stand against first-term incumbent Lawrence Yule (National), third-time candidate Anna Lorck (Labour), the Greens' Chris Perley, a candidate for a second time, and ONE Party candidate Melanie Petrowski, a first-time general election candidate who last year stood for a Hastings council seat at the local elections.

Act, which has previously announced candidates for Napier and Wairarapa, did not have a Tukituki candidate in the 2017 election, but Daffern wants voters to have more choice.

"I believe that society is at its best when there is freedom, democracy, and equality before the law," she said in a party media release. "Everyone should have a voice. Act is speaking up for the silent majority."

"Our country is facing serious economic challenges, but the current Government is not up to the task," she said. "Act's five-point economic plan will get Kiwis back into work, cut taxes and red tape, invest in public health, and reduce debt for future generations."

"I'll be asking the people of Tukituki to party-vote Act."

Daffern arrived in New Zealand from the UK in 2000, and had had a successful career in sport and recreation in both administration and management.

She is known in Hawke's Bay for her interest and involvement in antiques and collectibles – at Sunday Marine Parade markets she has been known as the "Kitchen Lady" – and she can often be found in conversation with like-minded collectors and appreciators of history.