A decision on a new marina that will cater for larger boats and pump nearly $10 million a year into the Whangārei economy is expected before the end of August.

The Whangārei Harbour Marina Management Trust has applied for a resource consent for the new Okara Marina, just up-harbour from Limeburner's Creek and accessed off Port Rd, to be built at an estimated cost of between $12m and $13m.

The new marina, if given the green light, is expected to create 133 jobs during its two-year construction phase.

Independent Commissioners appointed by the Northland Regional Council have 15 working days

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.