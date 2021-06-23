Walnut & olive baked fish

Ingredients
|300g
|white fish, skinned and boned eg monkfish tarakihi, hoki
|to taste
|flaky sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
|2 Tbsp
|olive oil, divided
|½ cup
|walnuts, lightly toasted and chopped
|¼ cup
|chopped parsley
|4
|pitted black kalamata olives, diced
|2 cloves
|garlic, crushed
|1 small
|lemon, finely grated rind and juice
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 200°C. Place the fish in a baking dish. Season and drizzle with 1 tablespoon of the oil. Bake for about 8 minutes depending on thickness.
- Combine the remaining oil, walnuts, parsley, olives, garlic, lemon rind and juice in a bowl. Sprinkle over the fish and continue cooking for a further few minutes.