Recipes

Walnut & olive baked fish

for 4 people
Jan Bilton
By:

Ingredients

300gwhite fish, skinned and boned eg monkfish tarakihi, hoki
to tasteflaky sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 Tbspolive oil, divided
½ cupwalnuts, lightly toasted and chopped
¼ cupchopped parsley
4pitted black kalamata olives, diced
2 clovesgarlic, crushed
1 smalllemon, finely grated rind and juice

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 200°C. Place the fish in a baking dish. Season and drizzle with 1 tablespoon of the oil. Bake for about 8 minutes depending on thickness.
  2. Combine the remaining oil, walnuts, parsley, olives, garlic, lemon rind and juice in a bowl. Sprinkle over the fish and continue cooking for a further few minutes.

