Creamy seafood pasta

Ingredients
|250g
|fettuccine or similiar
|16
|clams or mussels, in their shells
|1
|shallot, diced
|4 small
|portobello mushrooms, sliced
|2 Tbsp
|olive oil
|2 cloves
|garlic, crushed
|½ cup
|dry white wine
|500g
|cooked prawns
|¼-½ tsp
|fish sauce
|225g
|cream cheese, at room temperature
Directions
- Cook the pasta according to the packet instructions.
- Wash the clams or mussels well. Remove the beards from the mussels.
- Sauté the shallot and mushrooms in the oil in a deep frying pan, until softened. Add the garlic and heat through. Add the clams or mussels and white wine. Reduce the heat, cover and cook until the shellfish just open. Discard those that don't. Add the prawns, the fish sauce and the cooked, drained pasta. Mix well.
- Stir in the cream cheese and mix until well coated. Great served with lemon wedges.