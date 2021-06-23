Voyager 2021 media awards
Creamy seafood pasta

for 4 people
Creamy seafood pasta

Jan Bilton
By:

Ingredients

250gfettuccine or similiar
16clams or mussels, in their shells
1shallot, diced
4 smallportobello mushrooms, sliced
2 Tbspolive oil
2 clovesgarlic, crushed
½ cupdry white wine
500gcooked prawns
¼-½ tspfish sauce
225gcream cheese, at room temperature

Directions

  1. Cook the pasta according to the packet instructions.
  2. Wash the clams or mussels well. Remove the beards from the mussels.
  3. Sauté the shallot and mushrooms in the oil in a deep frying pan, until softened. Add the garlic and heat through. Add the clams or mussels and white wine. Reduce the heat, cover and cook until the shellfish just open. Discard those that don't. Add the prawns, the fish sauce and the cooked, drained pasta. Mix well.
  4. Stir in the cream cheese and mix until well coated. Great served with lemon wedges.

