Driving offences were once again to the fore at February's sitting of the CHB District Court, in front of Judge Bridget MacIntosh.

Shane Michael Hansen, 38, appeared on charges of assault on a person in a family relationship, and driving with excess breath alcohol.

Hansen was driving west on Scenic Rd, Pukeora on the evening of Friday, October 11, 2019 and was being sought by police after complaints by the public about his driving. At about 7.15pm Hansen lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a fence.

He was breath tested and produced an excess breath alcohol reading of 600mcg per 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 250mcg.

Appearing in front of Judge MacIntosh, Hansen pleaded guilty to both charges, was convicted and sentenced to 18 months' intensive supervision on the assault charge and 80 hours' community work and disqualified from driving for six months on the drink-driving charge.

David Andrew Leitch, 41, Waipawa, pleaded guilty to one charge of careless driving and one of driving with excess breath alcohol, third or subsequent time, after hitting a parked car on Great North Rd, Waipawa, at 10.30pm on Thursday, October 4, 2019.

Leitch was driving north, about 100m from his home when he hit a vehicle parked on the left side of the road, breaking the front left wheel off his vehicle and spinning it 180 degrees.

Leitch admitted to having consumed alcohol and when tested came back with a blood alcohol reading of 311mg. The legal limit is 50mg.

When spoken to by police, Leitch claimed to have been driving home when his wheel snapped off for no reason, causing him to crash into the parked car.

Judge MacIntosh convicted Leitch on both charges and sentencing him to 100 hours' community work, 12 months' supervision, a fine of $300 and reparation of $500. He was also disqualified from driving for one year and one day.

Riki James Henry McIlroy, 31, Waipukurau, faced charges of driving with excess breath alcohol, dangerous driving, failing to stop, and resisting police.

At 1.40am on Sunday, December 15, 2019, McIlroy was driving a black motocross motorcycle at excessive speed, without lights, east on Takapau Rd, Waipukurau.

Police pulled in behind the bike, activating red and blue flashing lights and siren.

McIlroy accelerated towards Waipukurau, turning into Ruataniwha St doing more than 90km/h in a 50km/h area. He continued to travel at speeds over 70km/h down Herbert St, Russell St, Bogle Brothers Esplanade and on to Racecourse Rd, taking a bend on the wrong side of the road then turning into Reservoir Rd and then turning right in front of the moving police car.

Heading back towards Racecourse Rd, McIlroy did circles at the intersection of Reservoir and Racecourse Rds before heading back up Reservoir Rd and left on to Nelson St.

Nelson St is a dead end with access to a walkway.

McIlroy tried to take the walkway exit, instead riding up a private driveway where he tried to jump a small wall. He then fell off his bike.

McIlroy was arrested but scuffled with police, refusing to put his hands behind his back to be handcuffed. This continued until he was pepper sprayed.

Breath test procedures gave a reading of 657mcg.

In court, McIlroy pleaded guilty to all three charges.

Judge MacIntosh said, "You were always going to get caught, it was all a waste of time and put members of the public at severe risk."

She convicted McIntosh, sentencing him to 12 months' supervision and disqualifying him from driving for 12 months. The motorcycle was impounded.

Warrants to arrest were issued for Kyle Leonard Rasmussen and Shane Duncan Anderson who failed to appear in court.