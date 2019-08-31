A DOG'S LIFE

Image of the week? No contest: the masked young people in Hong Kong felling a tower and smashing the surveillance camera on top of it. That camera could sweep a crowd of hundreds of thousands and pick out a single wanted face. To smash it was a brave deed in a dark world.

I have written before about surveillance cameras and I'm sorry to bang on but they are evil things. To see one swivel on its fixing and scan a crowd is to feel the shiver of tyranny. Yet they proliferate around the world and the reason is not

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.