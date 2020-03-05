The mother of promising Hawke's Bay dancer Ocean Adamson claims her daughter's name has been used to illegally sell raffle tickets.

Teresa Adamson has been fundraising for her 18-year-old daughter since the talented teen was accepted into Parris Goebel's dance group the Royal Family.

As part of her year in the Royal Family, Ocean will compete in Spain, France, the USA and Dubai. Part of these costs are funded but not all.

However she got a shock when she went into a Taradale shop on Monday to sell tickets. The shop attendant said her father had already bought two tickets for a meat raffle in Napier on Saturday.

"I asked her many questions and she was adamant her father had bought two tickets from someone selling tickets on the street in Napier.

"There was only one meat raffle which has closed and it never left my hands," Adamson said.

Adamson had posted about the raffle on a community Facebook group and is concerned this is where the information was taken from.

"I've tried to think of any other explanation but if someone was selling on my behalf, they would have let me know," she said.

She has not sold tickets on the street in Napier, only Taradale so far.

"If someone us buying raffles off someone else that isn't me then it probably isn't going to Ocean and that's not fair on those donating either.

"It's just not cool."

The meat raffle has closed, and the only current raffles for Ocean are set up at Bledisloe School and Dance Express.

The only other fundraiser is a quiz night Adamson has organised on April 8 and she is the sole contact to register.

She has been in contact with the police.

The family have set up a Givealittle page at givealittle.co.nz/cause/help-fund-ocean-to-compete-overseas.