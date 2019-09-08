Spring was ushered in with style last Sunday with the Spring Showcase presented by Amy Macdonald's Evolve Performing Arts Centre at the Dannevirke Town Hall.

About 400 parents, grandparents and friends attended this annual dance recital in memory of Dannevirke dance teacher Joan Irvine.

The showcase is always held on September 1, which was Joan's birthday.

About 200 children took part in the event which showcased ballet, contemporary dance, jazz, tap and hip hop.

As always it was a seamless performance that was highly entertaining.

Prior to the performance dancer Tessa Higginson presented Tararua Mayor Tracey Collis with a bouquet of spring to mark the start of the town's three-month long Spring Festival and to welcome the new season.

Collis was delighted to receive the flowers and wished the dancers an enjoyable performance.

Tararua Mayor Tracey Collis receives flowers from young dancer Tessa Higginson prior to the start of last Sunday's Spring Showcase dance recital in Dannevirke Town Hall. Photo / Sue Emeny

Higginson, who is 12, has been dancing since she was 3 years old. She learns ballet, hip hop and contemporary dance. She was the winner of the main scholarship prize of 12 months' free tuition in whatever dance style she chooses.

Addie McNaughton won the junior scholarship of $100 and Max Te Huki won the senior scholarship.

Max had just returned to dancing after a break during which he had part of his hand removed because of cancer.

Macdonald said the money for the scholarships came from a legacy left by Joan Irvine.

The winners are decided by a board and are awarded based on work ethic and the progress a student has made during the year.