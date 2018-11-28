Your guide to what's happening in the Whanganui region this week.

If you have an item for this free column, email paul.brooks@nzme.co.nz with the details. The deadline for information about events from, and including, Thursday, December 6, to Wednesday, December 12, is noon on Monday, December 3.

THURSDAY

WAIMARIE PADDLE STEAMER

WHEN: 11am today, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

WHERE: Boarding 10.30am, Hatrick Wharf

DETAILS: Two-hour cruises, adults $40 (locals), $45 (visitors), children $15. Book at Waimarie Museum, i-Site or online

THOUGHTFUL THURSDAY SCREENING

WHEN: 6.30pm

WHERE: Confluence, 15 Watt St

DETAILS: Samsara - filmed over nearly five years in 25 countries on five continents. $10 at the door or book at https://www.confluence.kiwi/store/c5/events

SATURDAY

WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

WHEN: 8.30am to 1pm

WHERE: Downtown Whanganui riverbank

DETAILS: Goods, produce, food.

RANGITIKEI CHRISTMAS PARADES

WHEN: Bulls 10am, Taihape 12pm, Marton 3.30pm

WHERE: Various locations

DETAILS: rangitikei.govt.nz for locations and road closures.

CHRISTMAS AT THE RACES

WHEN: From 10.30am

WHERE: Wanganui Racecourse, Purnell St

DETAILS: Celebrating 170 years of racing. Spot prizes for best vintage costumes. Tickets at theraces.co.nz

WANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR

WHEN: 2pm

WHERE: Christ Church Anglican Church, 243 Wicksteed St

DETAILS: A Southern Christmas with guest artists Shelley Walls, David Tipi, Michael Smyth and the Wanganui Community Youth Choir. Concert followed by afternoon tea. Adults $20, seniors $15, students $10, children under 12 free. Book at i-Site.

LIVE AT LUCKY

WHEN: From 5pm

WHERE: Lucky Bar and Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

DETAILS: Edge Of The Woods and Renee Milner from Taranaki with locals Daniel Boobyer and the Rooftop Cats. Entry by koha.

FRIENDS OF ST PETER'S CHRISTMAS CAROLS

WHEN: 8PM

WHERE: St Peter's Church, Koromiko Rd, Gonville

DETAILS: Special carol service in the historic church followed by supper. Contact Kathleen Keith 345 7009.

SUNDAY

CASTLECLIFF SUNDAY MARKET

WHEN: 11am to 3pm

WHERE: 5 Bryce St

DETAILS: Goods, produce and food.

DANCESPORT

WHAT: Monthly dance. Theme: "Christmas Party". Ballroom, New Vogue, Latin, social dances.

WHAT: Sunday, December 2, 7-9.30pm followed by supper

WHERE: St Andrew's Hall, Bell St.

MONDAY

GRASSROOTS SINGERS

WHEN: 6.30pm

WHERE: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff beach

DETAILS: We welcome new singers to our choir. Ph Mary Ann 02 265 61949.

TUESDAY

WAIRUA RIVERBOAT CRUISE

WHEN: 11am

WHERE: Opposite Moutoa Gardens

DETAILS: Tickets at Whanganui i-Site or point of departure.

BLUDGEON – WHANGANUI PREMIERE

WHEN: Movie starts at 7pm after a brief introduction by the filmmaker Andy Deere

WHERE: Davis Lecture Theatre, Watt St, Whanganui

DETAILS: Internationally acclaimed film on medieval fighters made in Whanganui by local filmmakers. Tickets $15.

CAROLS IN THE BARN

WHEN: 5.30pm

WHERE: 37 Downes Ave

DETAILS: Come and sing Carols in the Barn with donkeys and miniature ponies. Fundraiser for Riding for the Disabled.

WEDNESDAY

GREYHOUND RACING

WHEN: From 12pm

WHERE: Hatrick Raceway

DETAILS: Free entry, bar, TAB and restaurant.