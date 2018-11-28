Your guide to what's happening in the Whanganui region this week.
THURSDAY
WAIMARIE PADDLE STEAMER
WHEN: 11am today, Friday, Saturday and Sunday
WHERE: Boarding 10.30am, Hatrick Wharf
DETAILS: Two-hour cruises, adults $40 (locals), $45 (visitors), children $15. Book at Waimarie Museum, i-Site or online
THOUGHTFUL THURSDAY SCREENING
WHEN: 6.30pm
WHERE: Confluence, 15 Watt St
DETAILS: Samsara - filmed over nearly five years in 25 countries on five continents. $10 at the door or book at https://www.confluence.kiwi/store/c5/events
SATURDAY
WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS
WHEN: 8.30am to 1pm
WHERE: Downtown Whanganui riverbank
DETAILS: Goods, produce, food.
RANGITIKEI CHRISTMAS PARADES
WHEN: Bulls 10am, Taihape 12pm, Marton 3.30pm
WHERE: Various locations
DETAILS: rangitikei.govt.nz for locations and road closures.
CHRISTMAS AT THE RACES
WHEN: From 10.30am
WHERE: Wanganui Racecourse, Purnell St
DETAILS: Celebrating 170 years of racing. Spot prizes for best vintage costumes. Tickets at theraces.co.nz
WANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR
WHEN: 2pm
WHERE: Christ Church Anglican Church, 243 Wicksteed St
DETAILS: A Southern Christmas with guest artists Shelley Walls, David Tipi, Michael Smyth and the Wanganui Community Youth Choir. Concert followed by afternoon tea. Adults $20, seniors $15, students $10, children under 12 free. Book at i-Site.
LIVE AT LUCKY
WHEN: From 5pm
WHERE: Lucky Bar and Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
DETAILS: Edge Of The Woods and Renee Milner from Taranaki with locals Daniel Boobyer and the Rooftop Cats. Entry by koha.
FRIENDS OF ST PETER'S CHRISTMAS CAROLS
WHEN: 8PM
WHERE: St Peter's Church, Koromiko Rd, Gonville
DETAILS: Special carol service in the historic church followed by supper. Contact Kathleen Keith 345 7009.
SUNDAY
CASTLECLIFF SUNDAY MARKET
WHEN: 11am to 3pm
WHERE: 5 Bryce St
DETAILS: Goods, produce and food.
DANCESPORT
WHAT: Monthly dance. Theme: "Christmas Party". Ballroom, New Vogue, Latin, social dances.
WHAT: Sunday, December 2, 7-9.30pm followed by supper
WHERE: St Andrew's Hall, Bell St.
MONDAY
GRASSROOTS SINGERS
WHEN: 6.30pm
WHERE: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff beach
DETAILS: We welcome new singers to our choir. Ph Mary Ann 02 265 61949.
TUESDAY
WAIRUA RIVERBOAT CRUISE
WHEN: 11am
WHERE: Opposite Moutoa Gardens
DETAILS: Tickets at Whanganui i-Site or point of departure.
BLUDGEON – WHANGANUI PREMIERE
WHEN: Movie starts at 7pm after a brief introduction by the filmmaker Andy Deere
WHERE: Davis Lecture Theatre, Watt St, Whanganui
DETAILS: Internationally acclaimed film on medieval fighters made in Whanganui by local filmmakers. Tickets $15.
CAROLS IN THE BARN
WHEN: 5.30pm
WHERE: 37 Downes Ave
DETAILS: Come and sing Carols in the Barn with donkeys and miniature ponies. Fundraiser for Riding for the Disabled.
WEDNESDAY
GREYHOUND RACING
WHEN: From 12pm
WHERE: Hatrick Raceway
DETAILS: Free entry, bar, TAB and restaurant.