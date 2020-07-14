The Central Hawke's Bay's community is preparing to welcome more than 1200 visitors to Waipukurau this weekend for this year's Vantage Age Group Road National Championships, Cycling New Zealand's first road cycling championship since the Covid-19 lockdown.

The event, which includes the Para Cycling Championships, is being run in partnership with Cycling CHB and will be held across a mix of urban residential and rural roads throughout Waipukurau from Friday July 17 until Sunday July 19.

Some of New Zealand's most prominent age-group riders will be competing for time trial and road racing titles.

More than 500 of the best age-group riders from every cycling club from Invercargill to Whangārei have registered to compete.

They include the Cycling New Zealand endurance track squad, made up of points race world champion Corbin Strong and team pursuit world silver medal-winning teammate Campbell Stewart, Aaron Gate and Cycling CHB champion Regan Gough.

They will have stiff competition from the recently formed Black Spokes team, which could include Luke Mudgway if he's over a recent injury. World Tour professional Sharlotte Lucas and double junior track champ in Laurence Pithie are also competing.

Numerous world masters medallists from recent years will compete throughout the 14 different age groups, along with four different categories of blind/visually impaired and para cyclists.

Cycling CHB, as host club, has had support from CHB District Council, roading contractors, local businesses and wineries as well as local residents and farmers along the planned courses.

The mayor of Central Hawke's Bay, Alex Walker, says she is thrilled with the prospect.

"The opportunity to welcome some of New Zealand's best riders, along with their friends and families, to Waipukurau is a very exciting one for all of Central Hawke's Bay – and particularly for our retail and hospitality community.

"Not only do we have an exhilarating weekend of time trials and racing to enjoy, but with 1200 visitors sleeping, eating, drinking and shopping in our district, we'll see a real boost to our economy across the three days which will prove incredibly valuable to the economic recovery of our businesses following Covid-19 and the drought," she says.

The event was originally scheduled for April, but was moved to July to comply with the restrictions put in place in response to the global pandemic.

"The Hawke's Bay region has got right behind the event, making sure it was safely secured despite the setback of Covid-19," says Monique Davidson, chief executive of the district council.

"Host district funding from Central Hawke's Bay District Council, and additional funding support from Napier City Council, assisted in giving Cycling New Zealand the confidence that they could continue to deliver a successful event," she says.

"It puts us in a fantastic position to develop our district's capacity for hosting larger-scale events in Central Hawke's Bay in the future."

Spectators wishing to watch the time trials on Friday should head along Takapau Rd, Hatuma, to the intersection of Hatuma/Woburn/Arlington Rd and park on Hatuma Rd, well off the roadway.

There will be traffic control for all vehicles at Racecourse/Porangahau and Porangahau/ Arlington Rds intersections as cyclists leave every minute from 8.30am through to 3.30pm on their out and back courses.

Road racing will take place throughout Saturday and Sunday.

The official viewing area for spectators during the road race is the top of Waiou Hill. To reach this spot, spectators must travel along Takapau Rd, turn on to Hatuma Rd and slowly head up the hill following any cyclists.

A designated parking area is at the top of the hill.

Two circuits are involved. The short lap will involve Hatuma into Waiou then Maharakeke and Woburn Rds. The long laps will go on from Maharakeke into Oruawharo left into Aorangi and Hinerangi Rds before coming out at top of McCormick's Hill into Woburn Rd.

Spectators leaving the viewing point must continue in the same direction as the cyclists and turn right on to Maharakeke Rd to return to the race venue via Takapau Rd. This is the only spectator area during the road race.

The full event schedule can be found at www.cyclingnewzealand.nz