Chris and Timothy Cresswell are unlike other father-son sporting combinations - Chris was the one who followed in his son's footsteps.

The pair are among the more than 600 riders competing in this weekend's North Island Titles BMX competition at the Tauranga BMX Club in Cambridge Rd, with solid representation from Bay of Plenty Clubs. Tauranga will have 42 riders competing at the event while the Rotorua BMX Club will be represented by 23 entries.

Chris and his son will compete for their respective titles. Chris will compete in the 45-49 age group in both the 20-inch and cruiser classes,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.