

"You don't have to be in lycra to be on a bike."

These are the words from Harm Zuidmeer as he stands with blazer and vintage bike in tow.

Zuidmeer then pedalled off with many other vintage bikes taking part in this year's Tweed Ride around Rotorua.

Tweed Rides are a London tradition since the '90s. Participants are expected to dress in traditional British cycling attire, particularly tweed.

Advertisement

Rotorua's Tweed Ride keeps fun at its heart but Rotorua Lakes Council sustainable journeys co-ordinator Narelle Brown said safety was entwined, too.

"They [Londoners] do not wear helmets at all, they have fascinators. But obviously we are all about safety and we encourage people to wear helmets."

The Tweed Ride has been a staple event since 2017 and has grown each year.

Participants ride about 8km visiting Rotorua landscapes and enjoy drinks and nibbles after.

"This is our fun side but also it's a way to showcase the cycleway network," Brown said.

"It's more for the people going for the casual ride."

Proper attire was encouraged and the term "overdressed" was non-existent.

Prizes for the best-dressed man and woman, best vintage bicycle and the best moustache, open to both men and women, were up for grabs.

Brown said it was all fun and games, but she hoped it encouraged more people to get out on their bikes.

"My first event was the Frocks on Bikes and I hadn't ridden a bike since I was a kid but it was so much fun that now I ride to work."