The Department of Conservation and WorkSafe are investigating the death of a female cyclist on the Mountains to Sea cycle trail in March.

The death happened on March 17. A rescue helicopter was called at 2.50pm, but the woman had died before it arrived.

At the time, police said the woman had fallen off a bluff near the Bridge to Nowhere, which is on the Mangapurua stretch of the cycle trail in Whanganui National Park. That section of trail has some fearsome bluffs, including Battleship Bluff.

The grade of the cycle trail there is 3 - moderate. But the trail website warns it should only be attempted by fit and experienced offroad cyclists, and there are bluffs where cyclists dismount and push their bikes.

Authorities have released no further details.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.

WorkSafe would not give details until the investigation was finished, a spokeswoman said.

Questions to police have yet to be answered.

DoC Central North Island director Damian Coutts said the hearts of staff went out to the bereaved family, and they were providing support where possible.

They were also helping with the WorkSafe inquiry.

"DoC takes public safety seriously and it is important to understand whether there is anything that can be learned from this tragedy to prevent a similar incident from occurring," Coutts said.