

A fusion of multinational and multicultural performers with Indian artists is set to wow the crowd during the popular Diwali celebration in Whangārei this weekend.

The event is being organised by the Northland Indian Association and includes live entertainers, henna, a photo booth, spot prizes and a buffet lunch- all for $15.

Beyond Bollywood dance group will be special guest performers on Saturday at Forum North, from 11am.

Association chairman Ralph Correa said the festival of lights, as Diwali was popularly known, would be a fun, family-friendly event showcasing local talent and the Indian culture to the wider community.

"Not only will there be spectacular Indian performers but acts from other nationalities and cultures will be integrated to create a unique experience," he said.

Correa said Diwali has been celebrated in Whangārei and across Northland by the Indian community for many years but more people of non-Indian descent were joining the celebration since the association was formed.

He said the annual event has attracted more than 500 over the years.

"Diwali is a celebration of light, positivity, happiness, prosperity and all that is good. Our aim is to bring Northland whānau together to enjoy the Indian culture, food and facilitate bonds between Indian and the wider community," Correa said.

Tickets are $15 (under 5s free) and are available from Shiraz Indian Restaurant.