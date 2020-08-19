Key Points:
The Ministry of Health required all staff working at the time the businesses were visited to be tested for Covid-19 and self-isolate while awaiting results. Skyline general manager Andrew Jensen said: "Late in the afternoon of August 12 we learned that a Covid-19 positive person had visited Skyline Rotorua on August 9. Fortunately, Skyline was already closed due to scheduled maintenance in days following the visit. "With guidance from the Ministry of Health, 48 Skyline staff were tested for Covid-19. We can confirm that all test results are now back and all staff have tested negative.
"Following a deep clean of our site, we have also put in place a number of additional safety measures over and above what is required to operate under alert level 2 to ensure staff and customer safety while on site." Rotorua's Don Kebab and Herbs and Spice Thai Restaurant are also in the clear. A spokesman for Don Kebab said three staff were tested and self-isolated after finding out they had been visited by the pair with Covid-19 and all had received negative results. Herbs and Spice Thai Restaurant manager Nussara Pokhasuck said all staff who worked the night the positive Covid-19 case visited had been tested and the results had come back negative. She said they were "in the clear" and everything was "fine". They were able to reopen after a deep clean of the restaurant and were thrilled about it, she said. "We are feeling really good about it." Earlier this week, the Rotorua Daily Post reported Fat Dog Cafe had also received 100 per cent negative Covid-19 results and celebrated with free caramel slice.