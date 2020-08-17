Rotorua's Fat Dog Cafe staff are breathing a collective sigh of relief this week as all of their Covid-19 tests have come back negative.

It was revealed on Wednesday that two people who tested positive for Covid-19 visited Rotorua from August 8 to 11 visiting a range of eateries and tourist attractions during their stay.

The Ministry of Health required all staff working at the time their business was visited to be tested for Covid-19 and self-isolate while they awaited results.

Fat Dog Cafe took to Facebook to relay the good news last night.

Advertisement

"YAY– pretty happy here at FDC today, we got the last of the Covid tests back negative this afternoon," the post said.

"Awesome work to the team and their whānau, isolated at home these past five days, will be fab to see your lovely faces again."

The post went on to thank the "Fat Dog community" and invited customers to enjoy a free caramel slice today as a token of appreciation for the support shown during the last week.

"To everyone in Auckland, keep up the good work – we've got this NZ!"

YAY– pretty happy here at FDC today, we got the last of the COVID tests back negative this afternoon. Awesome work to... Posted by Fat Dog Cafe and Bar on Monday, 17 August 2020

The other businesses visited by the two people who tested positive for Covid-19 were Burger Fuel Redwoods, Wai Ora Lakeside Hotel, Herbs & Spices Thai Restaurant, Pak'nSave Rotorua, Rotorua Heritage Farm 3D Art Gallery, Skyline Rotorua and Don Kebab.

The Rotorua Daily Post is seeking comment on test results from the other affected businesses.

Where to get tested today:

Rotorua International Stadium 9am to 4pm.

2 Vaughan Rd, Rotorua 9am to 4pm.

Advertisement

79 Miro St, Taupō 9am to 4pm.

Waitetī Marae, Ngongotahā 10am to 2pm.

Lake District Health Board, in a Facebook post, requested that only those with symptoms of Covid-19, or those who had been told to be tested by officials, queue for a test.

"If you develop symptoms and you've already been tested, please call Healthline or your GP to see if you need to get another test."

Tuesday 18 August This post will be updated throughout the day. 𝐆𝐨𝐭 𝐀 𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭? Appointments are running... Posted by Lakes District Health Board on Monday, 17 August 2020

Anyone tested on Thursday or earlier who has not received a result yet can email swabrotorua@lakesdhb.govt.nz or swabtaupo@lakesdhb.govt.nz for help.

Got a hospital appointment?

Appointments are running as normal. Due to a signing-in process at the main entrance of Rotorua Hospital there may be a delay, please give yourself ample time to arrive.

Advertisement

Using the Covid Tracer App? There is a QR code at the main entrances to our hospitals and to other sites.