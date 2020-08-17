

More than double the number of Covid-19 tests were done last week than the first four weeks of level 4 lockdown.

A Lakes District Health Board spokeswoman told the Rotorua Daily Post a total of 3900 were taken last week compared with 1595 of the first stretch of lockdown in March/April.

The Lakes DHB area currently has no confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The total figure of tests includes two pop-up clinics in Turangi and the Pacifica pop-up station at the Energy Events Centre on Friday.

The spokeswoman could not give complete figures for each testing site - only the Rotorua International Stadium that was set up last week.

However, the Lakes DHB later confirmed on Facebook the total figures for each site.

Updated with Stadium figures Wow it's been a busy week for our swabbing teams. Here are the testing numbers for this... Posted by Lakes District Health Board on Sunday, 16 August 2020

She said the flows of people testing were steady at the weekend, but much reduced from last week, so the wait times were considerably shorter.

Staffing for the testing stations had been a particular challenge in the past week, but help was now on offer, she said.

"We have staff from our population health team, registered nurses and health-care assistants across the DHB, from some contracted health providers, NGOs and primary care.

"We are also receiving help from the Bay of Plenty DHB, and are investigating whether we can make use of people who had some months ago offered their help, via the Ministry of Health."

Two new drive-through only testing clinics are now in place at marae. Photo / File

Two new drive-through only testing clinics were also created on Monday at Tāheke Marae and Waitetī Marae.

Korowai Aroha chief executive Hariata Vercoe said she believed whānau would feel more reassured.

"The sense we've gotten from our Māori communities is that they are anxious and they want to be seen in a familiar setting.

"They do not want to be part of the mass swabbing that's currently happening. They can come to a familiar setting and it's a better experience for them."

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Pikiao chairman Mapihi Raharuhi said having testing stations on marae alleviated fear and decreased anxiety.

"Our people are familiar with the surroundings of the marae. There are familiar faces that walk them through the process of being tested. Fundamentally, it is about maintaining our whakapapa and keeping our people safe."

Kirsten Stone, chief executive of Rotorua Area Primary Health Services. Photo / File

Rotorua Area Primary Health Service chief executive Kirsten Stone said she supported the Lakes DHB's efforts to add pop-up testing sites throughout the region to match the demand for testing.

"With Covid-19 remaining an issue for the foreseeable future, the challenge is to support a system response that is sustainable, cost-effective and ensures the public has safe, fast and reliable access to testing, plus ensures the local health system is able to meet the demand for other services like prescriptions and care for non-Covid conditions."

Stone said the organisation would continue to work with Lakes DHB to find solutions.