Te Arawa is renowned for welcoming visitors - and travellers at risk of carrying Covid-19 being forced to isolate in Rotorua hotels are no exception.

Local Māori today performed a karakia at Rydges Rotorua to officially bless the hotel and its staff as it becomes the third Rotorua hotel to be used for isolation purposes for Kiwis travelling home to New Zealand.

The 134-room Fenton St hotel has been repurposed for managed isolation and started preparing today for guests to arrive from Thursday this week.

Kaikarakia (worshipper) Mataia Keepa performed the blessing ceremony as he led about 40 people around the foyer and dining area of Rotorua Rydges.

Also present were hotel staff, members of the New Zealand Defence Force, Government officials, security representatives and Lakes District Health Board staff.

Kaumātua Monty Morrison told the Rotorua Daily Post before the blessing ceremony it was important to Māori to welcome visitors no matter what the circumstances and he admitted Te Arawa felt "aghast" at how quickly things happened a month ago when visitors arrived late at night at the Ibis Hotel with little warning.

He said since then Te Arawa representatives alongside mayor Steve Chadwick had met with New Zealand Defence Force's Air Commodore Darryn Webb and the minister responsible for managed isolation and quarantine Megan Woods to ensure there was a more effective "communication tree".

Te Arawa and military representatives at the karakia. Photo / Andrew Warner

"At the time, it wasn't just a flood of people, it was a tidal wave ... last time it was something like two hours' notice but that's no longer the case."

Advertisement

The Te Arawa Covid Response Hub was formed and now iwi felt there was better communication and ability to contribute to decision-making. Morrison now sat on a national committee that met every week to update how all isolation hotels were managing throughout New Zealand and seek input.

Every visitor isolating in Rotorua was now given a welcome pack, which included a signed letter from Te Arawa Lakes Trust Board chairman Sir Toby Curtis welcoming them to the area.

Morrison said he had learnt from seeing the operation that communication was vital.

Te Arawa and military representatives enter Rydges Hotel. Photo / Andrew Warner

"Safety is paramount. When you see it on the ground, it is comforting to see. It's been one of our key messages that the more information they get out, the more comfortable people will feel."

Major Gwyn Macpherson, who would be looking after the Rydges Rotorua operation, said at the blessing ceremony it was important to get "buy in" from local iwi and he thanked Te Arawa for their support.

He said the team working at Rydges was very knowledgeable and would ensure it would run smoothly.

Rydges Rotorua is being used for isolation of returning citizens. Photo / Andrew Warner

Health board representative Greg Vandergroot, who is the operations manager for all three Rotorua isolation hotels, said the process had been a learning curve.

"It's not been an easy process but we have got it right and it's greatly improved. The people staying here are guests in our community and they should be made to feel welcome."

Advertisement

Rydges Rotorua general manager Vinnie Belotti said the community could be assured they were safe as they were working under strict processes.

"We are doing everything we need and can do to make sure they have a safe and enjoyable stay with us."

Ibis and Sudima Rotorua began operating as managed isolation hotels from June 20.

Last week a man in his 30s returning from Pakistan via Dubai who was staying at Rotorua Sudima tested positive for Covid-19. He was now staying at the quarantine facility at Jet Park Hotel in Auckland.

There are 26 active cases in New Zealand, all in managed facilities. It has been 80 days since the last case of the virus was acquired from an unknown source.