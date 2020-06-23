Northland District Health Board has seen an increased demand for Covid-19 testing on the back of recent reports of confirmed cases, yet there are no new confirmed cases in the region to date.

"Currently there are no active, confirmed or probable cases of Covid-19 in Northland. We have not had a case since April 24," NDHB medical officer of health, Dr Jose Ortega, said.

Speculation about recent arrivals travelling to Northland for tangi or home to whānau had led to increased anxiety.

Ortega confirmed those who left managed quarantine and travelled to Northland had been tested for Covid-19 and all returned negative results.

"They do not have Covid-19, they are free to travel and go about their lives, and there is no requirement to test anyone who has been in contact with them."

There are currently 10 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

Northland DHB is continuing Covid-19 testing with increased hours at their community-based testing centres and across the rohe, with Māori health providers' mobile services reaching into the smaller communities they currently visit.

Mobile clinics would improve access to those who are showing any symptoms, the NDHB said.

Since the beginning of March more than 12,000 Northlanders have been tested via community testing.

Ortega added that good hand hygiene and covering coughs and sneezes were still important, particularly coming into the winter months.

"Influenza and other seasonal illnesses present very similarly, if yourself or anyone in your whānau become unwell call Healthline on 0800 611 116 or your GP for advice."

For more information about testing centres times and venues, visit www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19/covid-19-coronavirus-community-testing-centres/.