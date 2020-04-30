

For nearly two weeks in a row, Northland has no new cases of Covid-19 to report.

The district health board confirmed that positive news yesterday as the number of recovered patients is rising.

Twenty-two out of 28 confirmed and probable cases have now recovered.

Three-quarters of all tests in the region are done at the community-based testing centres and mobile clinics, accounting for 153 tests on Tuesday.

The Northland District Health Board reports that last week the rate of testing among Māori was higher than that for non-Māori.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield yesterday reported three new confirmed cases nationally – one linked to an existing case and two under investigation.

The total number of Covid-19 cases is now 1476 with 84 per cent of all patients having recovered.

Bloomfield said under alert level 3 routine health care was commencing again, and he encouraged the public to see their doctors as they would have normally.

This included regular screenings, childhood immunisations and smear tests.

"As we move further into level 3 and routine health care is coming back online, we've had feedback that people may be ignoring messages about this routine care because they think it could be a mistake," Bloomfield said.



"We don't want people ignoring text reminders because they think the clinic has forgotten to turn off the email reminder system during Covid-19. Please look after your health and keep in touch with your health professional."

The Royal NZ College of General Practitioners endorsed Bloomfield's message, saying people needed to call their GP and make an appointment if they are due for a check-up.

"Kiwis need to call their GP for an appointment and keep up to date on their regular healthcare and not save it up until we get to level 2 or level 1," the college's medical director, Dr Bryan Betty, said.

"Your GP is set up to care for patients safely, which might mean asking you to wash your hands at entry, waiting in your car before your appointment, or giving you a mask to wear while you see your GP."

To help reduce the spread of Covid-19, GPs have been doing most of their consultations by phone, email and video.

However, people have always been able to book in-person appointments, if required.

Additionally, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at the briefing that 75 per cent of industry was back up and running. However, she reminded the public to maintain physical distancing as rule breaches were still being reported. She also encouraged the public again to shop locally where possible.

