A video of two Rotorua men getting tested for Covid-19 has garnered a big response from locals on Facebook.

Haydn Marriner, who worked with Waiariki MP Tamati Coffey, and local reality star Matatia Brell headed down to Baypark in Mount Maunganui last week to be tested after showing flu-like symptoms.

The pair had just come back from Australia and were working in a Te Puke packhouse when news came through that some staff may have been in contact with a positive case.

Rotorua men Haydn Marriner, right, and Matatia Brell headed down to Baypark to be tested for Covid-19. Photo / Supplied

Marriner said Brell had brought up the fact that there were no videos online of people actually getting tested and it might be good for the public to be aware of what it looks like.

He said it was a bit of a last-minute decision while they were driving to the testing centre to make some "dad jokes" but also be informative for viewers.

They planned to make it properly, explain everything that was happening so people were not afraid to head down.

Marriner said the video was Brell's idea and he was just the "Robin to his Batman" in the video. The video picked up a lot of traction once uploaded, with more than 2000 views and hundreds of comments.

Most people expressed their concerns for the pair's health, while others were horrified about the "ultra-long" nose swab they had to get.

Marriner said their intention was by no means to make a "public health video" but more a lighthearted and informative one.

"It was videoed on a broken iPhone 7 in my aunty's Honda."

He said the testing was an "unusual sensation" but the essential workers were doing an incredible job.

They just wanted to be Covid-free themselves and headed along "to be safe" after a lot of encouragement from family, he said.

Marriner said it was uncertain when the pair could head back to Australia but they were happy to be back in New Zealand at the moment.

"We definitely feel a lot safer here... New Zealand is taking it far more seriously."

